6 top predictive analytics tools for 2023

The evolution of predictive analytics tools has made them more useful and essential to businesses than ever before. Here we profile six top tools for 2023. But, first, some important background on how predictive analytics tools have changed and best practices for choosing the right tool for the job.

What are predictive analytics tools?

The early days of analytics were dominated by analytics that helped enterprises understand what happened in the past: descriptive analytics and diagnostic analytics. Developers commonly used various BI tools to develop these models.

Predictive analytics is a complementary field aimed at forecasting what could happen in the future by analyzing patterns and trends in past and current data.

Traditionally, predictive analytics was restricted to a small team of data analysts or data scientists. Predictive modeling was a complex process that could require weeks or months of experimentation with different data sets, exploration of different hypotheses and validations of different prototypes to find a model that showed value.

This is now starting to change with dramatic improvements in the capability of tools designed for both data analytics experts and regular business users, said Carlie Idoine, research director at Gartner.

The terms used to describe the various tools for building predictive models have also evolved over the years. Today, they are commonly referred to as data science and machine learning tools. These tools are used to develop a variety of analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) models used for descriptive, diagnostic, predictive and prescriptive analytics.

Predictive analytics is just one aspect of these tools, and in practice, users may not even directly refer to the term when applying predictive analytics to use cases. For example, a sales manager cares about a better lead scoring algorithm, a marketing manager wants a better click-through rate and the finance team wants to reduce fraud.

Here are some other important aspects of modern predictive analytics tools to consider.

Carlie Idoine Carlie Idoine

Easier to implement. The major shift in these tools is that it is getting easier to tune existing predictive modeling services or craft new ones from scratch. Idoine cited as an example her early (pre-Gartner) work in building predictive models to improve logistics. Her work then required deep knowledge of how the algorithms worked and also how to code them. Today, enterprises and vendors are exploring various types of augmentation to reduce the expertise and time required for many of the steps in this process.

"You don't have an be an expert to go in and use these tools anymore," Idoine said. What used to require weeks of writing code can now be accomplished with a few mouse clicks and a lot of automation on the back end. The new capabilities of automated machine learning, or AutoML for short, reduce the need to deeply understand how the variables affect each other, automatically choosing the best combination of algorithms for a given task.

"It's a much more automated and augmented process, so it is more accessible," she said.

Finding the right tool for the right job. In choosing the right predictive analytics tools for the job, it is essential to identify the enterprise, business or functional needs of your use cases. It may be the case that existing tools for business intelligence, analytics or CRM already support your needs.

For example, through its Tableau acquisition, Salesforce has been developing various ways to simplify the use of predictive analytics in CRM workflows. In early 2021, it introduced business science, a new class of AI-powered analytics that surfaced predictive analytics within existing business apps. Similarly, ERP leader SAP consolidated various predictive analytics capabilities into its Predictive Analytics service back in 2015.

It may also be worth investigating new data science or industry-specific tools that may have a better set of capabilities for your industry or business area. Some predictive analytics tools focus on more generic capabilities that can be applied across all industries, and other predictive analytics tools are very industry- or functional area-specific.

Elif Tutuk Elif Tutuk

Analytics vendors are also starting to improve tools for no-code AutoML which automates creating and testing various models from scratch for both analytics experts and business users.

"AutoML enables organizations to respond rapidly to changing requirements and constraints by expanding the ability for data and analytics teams to leverage advanced augmented analytics capabilities," said Elif Tutuk, global head of product at AtScale.

Josh Good Josh Good

Growing economic uncertainty may also drive adoption of predictive analytics to help navigate the rapid pace of change. Josh Good, vice president of product marketing for data analytics at Qlik, said visual AutoML tools and the increased use of low-code/no-code cloud automations could help deliver prescriptive analytics directly into workflows.

Prebuilt models, regression-based tools, ML tools. It is also worth investigating the marketplace of prebuilt models, templates and toolkits that come with the platforms, advised Gartner's Idoine. These products can dramatically simplify predictive analytics for industry-specific problems using best practices culled from years of experience.

"It is one thing to have technology that's accessible, but even better to know how to apply that technology to specific problems within an industry or a functional area of the organization," she explained.

Donncha Carroll Donncha Carroll

Donncha Carroll, partner at Lotis Blue Consulting (formerly Axiom Consulting Partners), underscored the importance of knowing the difference between the (more traditional) regression-based predictive analytics tools and machine learning-based tools.

Regression models essentially represent or encapsulate a mathematical equation that approximates the interactions between the different variables being modeled. Machine learning models use and train on a combination of input and output data and use new data to predict the output.

Experts or collaborators? Finally, it's important to know who will be using these tools, said Idoine. Traditionally, Gartner considered all data science and machine learning platforms as a single market. But Idoine sees a bifurcation in the data science and machine learning market driven by the needs of hardcore analytics programmers vs. citizen data scientists. Hardcore analytics programmers are looking for tools to augment data discovery, data preparation and model development. Citizen data scientists are looking for tools that provide guardrails for common business requirements and support collaborative development across teams. Gartner classifies these two types of tools as "multipersona data science and machine learning platforms" and "data science and machine learning engineering platforms."