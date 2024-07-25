How to use a data governance maturity model

Data can't generate valuable insights and improve decision-making without strong data governance. A data governance maturity model helps organizations evaluate current achievement levels and identify steps to improve.

Businesses rely on data to effectively run their business, and they are responsible for protecting data assets. Data governance is an ongoing business process responsible for data oversight, accountability and authority. It provides a control framework defining the rules that govern data across the organization, including people, process and technologies.

Failing to govern data can cause operational inefficiencies, cost increases and system downtime. Noncompliance can lead to civil penalties, monetary fines, brand damage, reputation harm, legal action, consumer mistrust and financial loss.

Organizations must understand the maturity level of their data governance program to realize the full value of their data. A maturity model is an effective tool for objectively evaluating and communicating the performance of a data governance program. It instills confidence in the proactive management of data assets and cultivates a culture of continuous improvement. It can help establish stakeholder trust that enterprise data is appropriately governed, accurately measured and ready for business use.

How a data governance maturity model works A maturity model gauges the current level of data governance, where an organization wants that level to be and how to get there. It measures various capabilities along tiered levels of achievement, often in a matrix form. Each row represents a tier of measured achievement. Matrix columns represent capabilities of data governance. The model evaluates and measures the capabilities against achievement tiers using criteria associated with the tier-capability intersection. Simple markers indicate a benchmark of current state performance or roadmap milestones. A desired target state is enough to measure data governance capabilities. It may not be possible or necessary to optimize every capability. For more detailed models, capabilities can have various dimensions of data governance individually measured to add value. Dimensions are a lens into a capability and serve as actionable viewpoints in the model. As capability and dimension maturity progress through the levels, achievement increases. Organizations benefit from the intuitive visualization of a maturity model. It's a great communication and planning tool to foster stakeholder collaboration. It provides transparency and objectivity that enable models to showcase reality rather than unvalidated opinions. Maturity model insights provide critical information to develop a targeted data governance strategy and subsequent roadmap. They validate the required investment to mature data governance program capabilities. Maturity models better equip organizations to manage effective data governance programs and use data as a strategic asset. Figure 1. Data governance maturity levels

Data governance maturity model levels Data governance maturity model levels represent tiers of achievement and help ascertain where an organization is currently and where it aspires to reach on a continuous improvement scale. Maturity models typically have four to six levels of performance. Levels and scale vary depending on the focus of the model. Figure 1 presents example levels: Level 1: Absent. No data governance function; characterizes a level of achievement that is unaware and nonexistent.

No data governance function; characterizes a level of achievement that is unaware and nonexistent. Level 2: Developing. Emerging recognition of data governance; characterizes a level of achievement that is fragmented, investigative, informal, inconsistent, unstructured, tactical, ad hoc, lightly documented, reactive and functionally siloed.

Emerging recognition of data governance; characterizes a level of achievement that is fragmented, investigative, informal, inconsistent, unstructured, tactical, ad hoc, lightly documented, reactive and functionally siloed. Level 3: Defined. Clearly described data governance; characterizes a level of achievement that is documented, planned, structured, consistent, standardized, repeatable, formalized and cross-functionally aligned.

Clearly described data governance; characterizes a level of achievement that is documented, planned, structured, consistent, standardized, repeatable, formalized and cross-functionally aligned. Level 4: Managed. Functioning data governance program integrated into critical operations; characterizes a level of achievement that is mostly manual, recognizable, adopted, implemented, trained, institutionalized, communicated, budgeted, enforced and business-driven.

Functioning data governance program integrated into critical operations; characterizes a level of achievement that is mostly manual, recognizable, adopted, implemented, trained, institutionalized, communicated, budgeted, enforced and business-driven. Level 5: Optimized. Highly performant data governance; characterizes a level of achievement that is integrated into all capabilities of business processes and decision-making, trusted, monitored, measurable, proactive, refined to best practice, automated, frictionless, flexible, continuously improving, evolving with business, collaborative and viewed as a strategic business competency.