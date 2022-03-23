How businesses can measure AI success with KPIs

To measure success for AI projects, organizations should properly establish KPIs to both improve the projects' efficiency and enable them to make society better.

Classic AI implementation, for starters, involves machine learning to establish basic models and algorithms and then architect methods of training. After the training process, developers measure their training data against their predicted results to make modifications and reduce errors over time.

There are different types of models, but in all models, it is important to have a measurable output against a known input for training to be effective. Choosing the right tools for the job is equally important, with elements that replicate real world scenarios as closely as possible.

Defining AI KPIs One of the key metrics in machine learning is mean squared error (MSE). Machine learning courses often introduce this formula as part of their curricula. The nice aspect of MSE is that it exaggerates the impact of outlier results, which can lead to rapid early increases in machine efficiency. The only drawbacks include it being less effective at reducing small errors or measuring effectiveness over repeated learning iterations. Existing KPIs that have business and IT relevance also apply to AI projects. Typical AI-related KPIs include mean time to repair (MTTR), or how long it takes to fix a problem, and first contact resolution rate (FCRR), which indicates what percentage of problems are resolved by level 1 IT support (basic support) without needing escalation. Additionally, the sheer number of tickets an IT team receives per month is a tangible metric. The best practice would be to use the metric most directly observable and measurable and then translate it to any other metric as necessary. Indirect metrics, which tend to be derived from more direct metrics, include customer satisfaction, net promoter scores and total cost of ownership. While indirect metrics are important, it is essential that direct, observable metrics are the basis for any of these secondary metrics.