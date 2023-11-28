AI engineers: What they do and how to become one

Artificial intelligence engineers are in great demand and typically earn six-figure salaries. An individual who is technically inclined and has a background in software programming may want to learn how to become an artificial intelligence engineer and launch a lucrative career in AI engineering.

What is artificial intelligence?

AI is instrumental in creating smart machines that simulate human intelligence, learn from experience and adjust to new inputs. It has the potential to simplify and enhance business tasks commonly done by humans, including business process management, speech recognition and image processing.

The majority of AI applications today -- ranging from self-driving cars to computers that play chess -- depend heavily on natural language processing and deep learning. These technologies can train computers to do certain tasks by processing massive amounts of data and identifying patterns in the data.

In addition to analyzing information faster, AI can spur more creative thinking about how to use data by providing answers that humans may not have considered.