The top quantum computing jobs in 2025

Amid all the conversations about AI and machine learning, quantum computing has quietly asserted itself as a new sector to watch. The processing power of quantum computing enables the calculation of complex problems that classical computers cannot handle. The potential applications are vast, leading to more and more companies investing in quantum research and development, alongside growing investment in AI.

For technology professionals, this field could offer exciting career growth and development opportunities for people at all experience levels. It also could mean getting involved at the ground level of something that radically changes how future computing is done across key industries, such as healthcare, finance and energy.

The explosion of interest in quantum computing is tied to recent technology developments in the field and a corresponding rise in investments in quantum computing start-ups. In its 2024 survey of quantum industry leaders and academics, McKinsey found that most respondents (65%) now believe that fault-tolerant quantum computing (FTQC) will be achieved by 2030. FTQC refers to the ability of quantum computers to make complex calculations with substantially low logic error rates. Once calculations can be trusted to this degree, quantum computing can be used at scale in various business applications.

To help achieve this 2030 goal, companies are looking to fill new quantum computing roles. These jobs will help further the field's understanding and develop practical ways to use quantum computing in business cases. Quantum computing advocates believe this will be the first step in building dedicated teams and processes across many sectors.

The different tech careers in quantum computing today



Due to this field's early-stage nature, many available jobs in quantum computing today focus on research. Since quantum computing draws on several physics principles, research careers in this field often require a background in physics and mathematics, specifically in quantum mechanics and linear algebra. However, there are also hardware components to design and intersections between quantum computing and artificial intelligence to explore. This means several possible career paths that draw on different tech skills are available. Several internships are available in this space since companies want to attract young talent, but established professionals can also find opportunities within quantum computing departments. Prior experience in corresponding tech fields can be an advantage during this discovery period. After a comprehensive review of current job postings, trending tech industry career advice and company research priorities, the following jobs were determined to be some of the most promising new quantum computing careers to pursue today. They are listed in ascending salary order, according to salary estimates from Glassdoor and Indeed. 1. Quantum error correction theorist



QEC theorist roles are a practical way for technology professionals to move into the quantum field and actively contribute to quantum computing protocols. While some companies require their employees to have proven experience in quantum science, others only ask for advanced degrees in relevant technical fields and some coding experience. Lesser experience will correlate to a lower starting salary, but there is clear room for growth with several companies recruiting for both junior and senior error correction theorist roles. Especially before achieving FTQC, these roles are critical for making quantum computing a scalable tool.

Responsibilities: Explore, test and develop quantum error correction (QEC) protocols.

Collaborate with hardware teams to develop QEC tests.

Write code to test and support and model theories.

Optimize and scale successful QEC codes. Requirements: Master's degree or higher in a relevant technical field, such as mathematics, physics or computer science.

Proficiency in software coding languages, such as Python or C++.

Proven interest in and publishing of theoretical work.

Salary: $90,000 - $350,000 base pay 2. Quantum algorithms developer Quantum algorithms are more complex than standard algorithms, using qubits rather than binary bits. This means they can execute an algorithm on multiple inputs simultaneously, instead of one at a time, which results in exponentially faster computation. Developing these algorithms is therefore much more complex, so the people who can do it are in demand. While some companies use general quantum scientists to pursue algorithm creation, others have devoted algorithm developers whose entire focus is to write and design quantum programming. These roles are significant for software-minded professionals specializing in quantum computing but still require a comprehensive understanding of the underlying mathematical principles. Since organizations always want to optimize and improve their algorithms, this job also commands long-term job security. Still, the salary range is slightly lower than other career paths in the sector. Responsibilities: Write, test and iterate new algorithms that use quantum computational power.

Work with other teams to design quantum algorithms that answer key questions.

Build and conduct studies to develop new computational techniques.

Explore mathematical frameworks and new applications for quantum algorithms. Requirements: PhD or advanced degree and relevant experience in fields such as quantum computing, physics or computer science.

Demonstrated experience with quantum algorithms and with implementing those algorithms on quantum hardware.

Strong software language knowledge and coding skills.

Some knowledge of machine learning, life sciences applications or analytical instrumentation preferred.

Salary: $106,000 - $164,000 base pay 3. Quantum hardware engineer The foundation of quantum computing is the physical computer that runs the calculations. This makes hardware engineers a critical component of any quantum computing department, both during this initial design and development period and in the long term. Many jobs require less specific experience than other quantum career types. A computer or electrical engineering background can be enough for junior positions, so this could be considered a more accessible way to enter quantum science. However, the more advanced programs may want specific quantum experience, and those roles receive higher salaries. There is also a lot of interaction between hardware teams and other quantum employees, so understanding the principles underlying quantum computing is highly preferred. Responsibilities: Design, develop and build various components for quantum computing, e.g., qubits, cryogenic systems and circuits.

Work with manufacturers on the creation of custom electronics.

Conduct testing and performance evaluations.

Work with software engineers, firmware engineers and quantum scientists on experiments and testing.

Create and execute reliable delivery schedules. Requirements: Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering or computer engineering (Master's preferred).

Experience with qubit technologies.

Experience designing and fabricating quantum hardware, such as semiconductors and chips.

Familiarity with hardware development tools.

Salary: $112,000 - $160,000 base pay 4. Quantum software engineer Despite similar names, Quantum software engineering is not a practical pivot for most software engineers. Since quantum computers function completely differently from regular computers, they require different software that is fundamentally different in design. As such, candidates for quantum software roles are in high demand, partly because the requirements are particular; most job postings also request proven experience with linear algebra and specific aspects of quantum software development. However, because of this demand, successful quantum software engineers can command high salaries and decent job security. For younger professionals hoping to pursue this field, studying computer science and physics (or related fields) will strengthen applications. Responsibilities: Architect and build compiler software and tools.

Troubleshoot issues, fix bugs, optimize and improve current software programs.

Collaborate with hardware engineers to design software that can run on quantum specifications.

Work with QEC theorists and algorithm researchers to develop appropriate software.

Write clean, well-documented code and perform code reviews. Requirements: Bachelor's degree and 5+ years' experience in quantum computing.

OR advanced degree in computer science, physics, mathematics, or related fields and 2+ years' experience with quantum computing.

OR advanced degree in computer science, physics, mathematics, or related fields and 2+ years' experience with quantum computing. Experience in software development in a scientific or research environment.

Experience or familiarity with quantum software tools, e.g., Qualtran, Qiskit, Cirq.

Strong proficiency in Python and C++.

Salary: $112,000 - $162,000 base pay 5. Quantum applications specialist

This somewhat unique role combines theoretical research with real-world business applications. Since the underlying research is still being conducted, this career path is a relatively newer role expected to become increasingly important as more industries take advantage of quantum computing. This is a good option for anyone who wants to explore the more practical side of quantum computing, while still conducting scientific research. Salaries start slightly higher than most, but fewer jobs are available. This is because some companies focus on developing the underlying technology before translating it into commercial applications. However, this could be a big job category in the coming years. Responsibilities: Translate real-world challenges into quantum-compatible problem formulations.

Perform research on potential new applications for quantum computing.

Work with other scientists who design quantum algorithms for said future applications.

Collaborate with professionals from other industries to identify opportunities for quantum computing in business use cases. Requirements: Advanced degree in physics, computer science, electrical engineering or a related field, plus corresponding industry experience.

Experience with software languages, such as Python, C++, Fortran and Julia.

Background in theory and computation.

Experience developing or applying quantum algorithms for scientific computation.

Strong sense of strategic thinking and problem-solving. Salary: $114,000 - $177,000 base pay 6. Quantum research scientist



The field of quantum research is still quite broad, so different companies are looking for researchers with other specialties. This is therefore a good opportunity for scientists of various backgrounds to contribute original work to an exciting, growing sector. Some roles require highly focused knowledge in a scientific setting, such as condensed matter physics, but others are more about applying an analytical approach to quantum applications. This variance is reflected in the differing salary levels; hyper-specific research areas tend to pay more for expertise. However, the longevity of this role seems inevitable as the industry is only at the beginning of its understanding of quantum computing. Responsibilities: Design, build and run experiments to improve performance in specific aspects of quantum computing

Analyze data and identify areas for improvement or optimization

Collaborate with other teams to determine focus areas and opportunities Requirements: Advanced degree in a relevant field, such as physics, quantum engineering or computer science.

Experience in quantitative field research.

Experience in experiment design.

Published research in a relevant field (preferred).



Salary: $129,000 - $186,000 base pay