The real world can be complex and unpredictable, where the behaviors of even the most steady and proven mechanisms can be fraught with unanticipated outcomes.

In technological fields, scientists and engineers are responsible for understanding such errors, developing mechanisms to detect and mitigate them, and maintaining technology's reliability.

Errors are an endemic part of traditional digital logic systems. Modern computers' processing capabilities and seemingly limitless storage are built from predictable and reliable classical logic devices. Yet every bit that traverses a computer has the potential to change states without warning: A memory cell can fail. A particle of cosmic radiation can flip a bit in a CPU register. A brief power anomaly left unfiltered by the power supply might cause an error somewhere within the system.

Fortunately, computers have long relied on error correction code technologies to detect single- and multi-bit errors and correct those errors in real time.

The quantum world is far less predictable and reliable. Qubits -- the foundation of all quantum data and computing -- are typically nothing more than charged atoms. The properties of their sub-atomic particles -- electrons, protons and neutrons -- exist in a predictable alignment known as spin. Further, those particles exhibit reliable behaviors within themselves and other particles, a characteristic called coherence.

Qubits are affected by interference from the mechanisms of quantum logic gates -- such as laser energy, microwave radiation pulses and shaped magnetic fields. But these human-designed quantum logic gates are imperfect. Interference from other real-world elements -- such as other atoms and sub-atomic particles or even obstructions from physical objects -- can alter the qubit, cause decoherence and result in quantum computing errors.

What is quantum error correction, and why is it important? Quantum error correction (QEC) is the process of detecting quantum information errors in qubits caused by noise and decoherence and applying techniques to correct and prevent them. This helps produce more reliable quantum computing systems. Why do quantum errors occur? Classical digital logic behavior is highly predictable and reliable because digital logic exists in traditional, steady, logical states -- ones or zeros -- established and maintained using conventional electronic circuitry operating under the persistent effects of stable voltage and current. While errors can and do occur in digital logic devices, those errors are relatively rare and easy to detect. Quantum environments are far more fragile. Quantum errors occur because qubits -- and their vital sub-atomic characteristics of spin and coherence -- are incredibly delicate and sensitive to the prevailing environment. Further, qubits are rarely just ones or zeros and can exist in a superposition of both states simultaneously. Thus, the very state in which the qubit exists is fragile and difficult to maintain outside a laboratory. These factors disturb qubits easily, leading to interference and decoherence that can disrupt the qubit's quantum state, causing quantum information errors. Ironically, anything that touches a qubit can cause quantum errors, but there are three broad reasons to consider, including the following: Interference. Interference is unavoidable in the real world. Any physical factor can interfere with a qubit. Temperature changes, electromagnetic fields, energy, and even physical obstructions and vibrations can disrupt a qubit's coherence and cause quantum errors.

Quantum gates. Quantum gates are the varied mechanisms used to manage and compute using qubits. While digital gates use transistors, quantum gates use machinery such as lasers, microwave signal sources and sophisticated magnetic fields. These gates are imperfect and prone to errors, leading to unexpected interference and decoherence that result in quantum errors. Common types of quantum errors Three general types of quantum errors can challenge qubits and quantum computing, including the following: Bit-flip error.

Phase-flip error. This occurs when a qubit's phase changes unexpectedly. Phase is a characteristic of the qubit's quantum state. It flips the qubit's superposition state somewhere between one and zero. Gate errors. This occurs due to the unexpected, improper or unforeseen operation of a quantum gate acting upon a qubit.

Measurement error mitigation. This technique is used to offset or reduce errors in quantum information measurements. Correction. To correct is to amend or rectify an undesirable result. QEC seeks to establish more resilience in quantum information, allowing the quantum computer to detect -- and sometimes -- correct quantum errors. There are three fundamental phases to QEC, including the following: Encoding.

Detection. When the quantum data from each encoded qubit is measured again, the information is reassembled and processed against the QEC code. This detection process can determine if a quantum error occurred in any qubits containing the quantum information. Correction. Once an error is identified, the QEC algorithm can mathematically re-determine the proper state of the erroneous qubit and use quantum hardware devices to restore the afflicted qubit to its original state -- effectively correcting the error in that qubit. There are many QEC code algorithms available to quantum computer designers.

Techniques for quantum error correction QEC codes are the algorithms that distribute data across physical qubits. They assemble a logical qubit offering reasonable protection against quantum information errors. Many QEC codes are available today, with more than 540 QEC codes and variations associated with quantum technologies. Each QEC code offers a unique complexity, cost, style and benefits. Here are five common QEC techniques: Hastings-Haah code.

Challenges of quantum error correction Quantum error correction is critical to ensure quantum computers' practical and reliable operation. QEC fundamentally encodes portions of data across many physical qubits to create a single logical qubit. Each qubit provides redundancy and can be examined to look for errors. Errors can then be corrected. Still, designers face significant challenges with error correction at the quantum scale, including the following: Complexity. QEC multiplies the number of physical qubits handled by a quantum computer system. This demands a multiplication in the number of quantum gates and other hardware needed to support the larger logical qubit that handles the same amount of quantum information that a single physical qubit might otherwise carry. This complexity also multiplies the effective cost of the quantum computer's design, construction, operation and maintenance.

QEC multiplies the number of physical qubits handled by a quantum computer system. This demands a multiplication in the number of quantum gates and other hardware needed to support the larger that handles the same amount of quantum information that a single physical qubit might otherwise carry. This complexity also multiplies the effective cost of the quantum computer's design, construction, operation and maintenance. Measurement errors. Encoding portions of data across multiple physical qubits is key to redundancy and QEC. However, every physical qubit involved in the logical qubit is still subject to the same possibility of errors due to interference and decoherence. Finding errors in fragile quantum states -- without introducing additional errors in those many additional qubits -- poses a fearsome challenge to quantum engineers.

Encoding portions of data across multiple physical qubits is key to redundancy and QEC. However, every physical qubit involved in the logical qubit is still subject to the same possibility of errors due to interference and decoherence. Finding errors in fragile quantum states -- without introducing additional errors in those many additional qubits -- poses a fearsome challenge to quantum engineers. Code selection. The choice of QEC code influences how quantum information is represented across the entangled states of many qubits. Numerous QEC code algorithms are currently available, but the surface code is the most popular type of QEC code. These operate on a 2D array of qubits, adding helper qubits near the data qubits to support error detection by effectively mimicking traditional parity checks. Other approaches to qubit arrangements may necessitate different QEC codes. Designers must pick the right tool for the job.