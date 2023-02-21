What is quantum interference? Quantum interference is when subatomic particles interact with and influence themselves and other particles while in a probabilistic superposition state. It can influence the probability of the outcomes when the quantum state is measured. Quantum interference, along with quantum entanglement, is essential to the operation of quantum computers. Quantum interference is similar to interference in other types of waves. For example, imagine dropping two stones in a still pond of water creating two ripples, or sets of waves, in the pond. In some places, the high points, or crests, of two waves collide, resulting in a larger wave. In other places, the high point of one wave collides with the low point, or trough, of another wave, and the two cancel out. In a quantum system, the particles exist as a probability wave of possible positions. These probability waves can interact so that, when the system is measured, some outcomes are more likely and other outcomes are less likely. This is known as an interference pattern. When the waves reinforce each other, it is called constructive interference. When they cancel each other out, it is called destructive interference.

Explaining quantum interference with the double-slit experiment While quantum mechanics may appear intimidating, the double-slit experiment demonstrates many of its fundamental principles. Thomas Young performed the first double-slit experiment in 1801. It demonstrated light's wavelike behavior. It can be updated to demonstrate quantum mechanics principles and light's and electrons' dual wave-particle nature. In the original double-slit experiment, a beam of coherent light, such as a laser or polarized light, is shone through a screen with two vertical slits in it. You may intuitively think that the resulting pattern of light on the other side of the screen would be like if there were two sources of light, with a single bright area where the two sources added together to be brighter and taper off at the edges. That is not what happens. Instead, alternating bands of light and dark areas are produced. Like the two ripples in the pond, the result is stronger in some places and weaker in other places, an interference pattern. The double-slit experiment begins to show the effects of quantum mechanics when only a single photon is released at a time. If photographic film is placed on the other side of the screen and many photons are sent through, one at a time, what is the resulting pattern? You may again intuitively think that, because only one photon is traveling, it must go through one slit or the other, and there is no photon from the other slit to interact with. And, therefore, there is no interference pattern. However, the results once again show an overall interference pattern. The single photon somehow passed through both slits at the same time, interacting with or interfering with itself. This demonstrates that quantum interference occurred while the photon was in motion. The double-slit experiment demonstrated that light behaves like both a wave and a particle. According to quantum mechanics, the single photon didn't split in half or go through both slits. Instead, it existed simultaneously at all possible points at the same time. This is known as superposition. The photon didn't finally decide where it was until it stuck to the photographic film. The superposition state, or quantum wave state, collapsed, and the photon became isolated at a single position. This also helps to illustrate Heisenberg's uncertainty principle. While traveling, the particle had a velocity; therefore, its position could not be determined. Once it struck the film, its position became fixed, and its velocity became immeasurable. The final phase of the double-slit experiment places a detector at one of the slits to determine which slit the photon travels through. The presence of the detector causes the location of the photon to be known, and therefore, the probability wave of the photon collapses, causing the photon to stop interfering with itself. No interference pattern is seen in the final output. This illustrates the principle that measuring a quantum system can change the outcome. When an incidental measurement causes an unwanted collapse or change of a quantum system, it is known as quantum decoherence. The Mach-Zehnder interferometer is another experiment that shows the same effects as the double-slit experiment. It uses beam splitters and photon detectors to illustrate the superposition of single photons and the effect of measurement on a quantum system. It is more often used in mathematical explanations because it can be expressed with simpler algebra.

Quantum interference in quantum computers Quantum interference is beneficial in quantum computers and used to perform calculations. It's important to note that quantum computers aren't always exact systems with definitive outcomes; instead, they employ probability to produce approximate or most likely outcomes. Quantum computers also calculate using qubit spin states or energy levels, not positions. Qubits are initially set in a quantum computer. These qubits are then put into a superposition state. Quantum interference can then be used to program the system by operators or gates. The interference pushes the qubit system probability so that the correct answer is more likely and the incorrect answer is less likely.