Quantum data centers might be the way of the future

Quantum computing is one of the shiniest new developments in IT. And now, it is starting to gain traction -- but the extent to which it filters into the world of data centers has yet to be seen.

Money is flowing into quantum and its role is emerging. Last November, IDC published its forecast for the worldwide quantum computing market that projects customer spending for quantum computing will grow from $412 million in 2020 to $8.6 billion in 2027. Their thesis is that continued breakthroughs will drive performance and lead to wider adoption.

Computing power drives quantum's appeal Superposition and entanglement are concepts that drive quantum computing's appeal because they increase potential computing power, in contrast to the way that on/off or one/zero states define classical computing. Fred Chong, chief scientist for quantum software at ColdQuanta, said that there is an exponential increase of computing power with every qubit added to the computation that exploits these properties. "They allow n qubits to simultaneously represent 2n numbers; digital computers can only represent one of those numbers at a time," he said. Quantum processing units could be very good at simulating physics and chemistry, optimizing problems such as logistics, or even certain kinds of machine learning. Jason Larkin, a researcher at the Software Engineering Institute of Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), said organizations are actively experimenting to find potential applications of the technology. "IBM is already installing quantum computers," Larkin said. "For example, they partnered with Cleveland Clinic where they are planning to combine quantum computing with quantum sensing technologies." And while acknowledging the complexity and challenges inherent in quantum, Larkin said there is a unique power of the technology for applications like probing the electron structure of molecules. "It is also supposed to be a domain where things can be done in real time that take exponential amounts of time in classical computers," he said.