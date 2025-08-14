The future of quantum data centers: Resilience and risk

Data centers have progressed from the glasshouse computing spaces of yesteryear to today's gigantic hyperscaler facilities. Quantum data centers are another evolutionary step that builds upon that history while branching out in new directions.

A quantum data center is a facility built to house quantum computers and meet their power, cooling and workflow management requirements. Some centers are purpose-built for quantum systems. In other cases, quantum processing units (QPUs) are colocated with classical computers in high-performance computing (HPC) centers.

Quantum technology vendors and research institutions are the typical operators of quantum data centers. A few large enterprises also run quantum facilities. Most CIOs and CTOs, however, will likely access quantum computing through a cloud interface that provides access to the back-end quantum processor.

Whatever the access method, quantum computing promises to take on problems beyond the reach of conventional IT. Quantum processes, particularly superposition and entanglement, provide the computational power and parallelism necessary to address sticky problems in areas such as simulation and optimization. Specifically, quantum bits -- qubits -- serve as the basic unit of information that lets quantum computers process a multitude of calculations.

Quantum computing's perceived business value varies by industry. Financial services firms see opportunities in areas such as portfolio management. Life sciences companies look for breakthroughs in molecular modeling and drug discovery. Other businesses believe quantum data centers will address logistics and supply chain challenges.

Key capabilities and design features of future quantum data centers Much of this perceived value will derive from the capabilities and features quantum data centers promise to provide. Those centers require some exotic fixtures, such as specialized refrigeration units. However, in many cases, quantum machines take advantage of classical computing components. Here are a few characteristics of still-evolving quantum data centers. Hybrid computing Hybridization is a core feature of many quantum data centers that's likely to persist over time. The coexistence and integration of classical computers and quantum hardware are prevalent expectations among industry executives. That's because quantum computing is geared toward specialized tasks, leaving ample space for classical machines to handle workloads unsuited for QPUs. "We see quantum computing as a hybrid technology that works hand in hand with currently existing compute technologies, such as CPUs and GPUs," said Jan Goetz, CEO and co-founder at IQM Quantum Computers, which builds superconducting full-stack quantum computers. While IQM operates quantum gear in its own data centers, offering compute time as cloud services, the company gives significant weight to its hybrid deployments. "A big part of our business model," Goetz explained, "is actually selling quantum computers into high-performance computing centers, where they are physically located right next to the racks full of CPUs and GPUs." IBM also operates its own quantum data centers while collaborating with partners on quantum-classical facilities. As for the latter, the company's IBM Quantum System One machine is colocated on the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) campus with the university's Artificial Intelligence Multiprocessing Optimized System, a classical supercomputer commonly referred to as AiMOS. The two systems connect so workloads can move from one machine to the other. Similarly, Riken, a national scientific research institute in Japan, has connected an IBM Quantum System Two with its Fugaku supercomputer. "There are scopes of problems that classical computers are better at and scopes of problems that quantum computers are better at," said Oliver Dial, CTO at IBM Quantum, pointing to the simple premise behind such linkups. "If you can find a problem you can actually segregate into those scopes, you end up with something that is really a lot better than either of them [alone] would be today." Quantum data centers have some unusual requirements but also take advantage of traditional infrastructure. Hybridized algorithms Several quantum computing algorithms are designed to break up problems and assign processing tasks to the appropriate platform, whether quantum or classical. Pairing quantum machines and supercomputers, Dial said, "enables the exploration of joint quantum-classical algorithms." He cited the sample-based quantum diagonalization (SQD) algorithm as one example. Using SQD, quantum computers identify the electronic states of molecules, determining the scope for simulating chemistry problems on classical machines. This approach lets researchers tinker with the balance of quantum vs. classical computing power for tackling specific problems. In this context, the conventional machines build a model from the noisy results from the quantum computer, Dial noted. Using more runtime on the quantum computer, he added, can provide enough data to use only the answers that are most confidently correct, easing the burden on the conventional machine. "You can kind of trade off the accuracy of your quantum computer for the amount of classical computing you do afterwards," Dial explained. "It's a really great problem to play with this idea of colocating classical and quantum computation and seeing how to get these to work together the best." Goetz, meanwhile, cited variational quantum eigensolver (VQE) as another prominent hybrid algorithm used in chemistry. VQE solves the quantum part of a particular molecule -- its electronic structure -- and the classical computer runs an optimization algorithm to refine the result. Another hybrid example is the quantum approximate optimization algorithm -- or QAOA -- which focuses on optimization problems, such as financial portfolio management. Goetz said such algorithms are typical of the current era of quantum computing, which industry executives have termed noisy intermediate-scale quantum, or NISQ. "In the NISQ era," he said, "there are quite a few [algorithms] that require a quantum computer and a normal computer." Power, cooling and space accommodations Power, cooling and space rank highly among the design considerations for quantum data centers. How organizations meet those requirements differs depending on the type of quantum computing hardware and whether it's an expanded HPC center or a pure-play quantum facility. IBM's quantum data center in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., falls into the latter category. "The Poughkeepsie site is basically pure quantum," Dial said. That facility includes several cryogenic refrigeration units and quantum machines equipped with IBM's Heron and Eagle quantum processors. IBM's quantum computers are built on superconducting qubits, which must be cooled to near absolute zero to minimize error-causing environmental interference. Superconducting qubits technology is one of a handful of quantum computing types. "The refrigeration does bring in some facilities requirements that wouldn't normally be there," Dial said, noting that refrigeration units need occasional routine maintenance. The teams managing quantum systems, for example, change a couple of parts that pump Helium-3, a helium isotope used in dilution refrigerators. "In some sense, that part of it looks a little bit more like a semiconductor fab than a data center," Dial added. Quantum data centers also require cooling water to remove heat. Goetz said HPC centers already use water-based cooling, so that requirement doesn't require new infrastructure. As for power, IQM machines need tens of kilowatts, which Goetz said is considerably less than the power demands of large supercomputers. Quantum vendors also aim to minimize space requirements in hybrid data centers. IQM's quantum machines, Goetz said, come in a 19-inch rack form factor, which is common in data centers.

Challenges for quantum data centers Error rates, integration and data storage issues are among quantum data center challenges. The industry's ability to address those issues will play a critical role in making quantum computing useful for enterprise customers. Here's what's on the agenda. Dealing with quantum error rates The "noisy" aspect of NISQ refers to the tendency of quantum calculations to generate errors as fragile quantum states break down. Quantum machines, however, are making strides in error suppression and mitigation. The industry's longer-term objective is error correction and fault tolerance. That more advanced stage, however, will also call for quantum-classical cooperation. Detecting and correcting errors in quantum computations, especially over a large number of qubits, Goetz said, will require "a lot of compute power, independent of which algorithm you run." Classical computers will handle that demand. "Whenever you have error correction in the game," Goetz added, "you will need conventional compute power in the back end." IBM is developing an error-correcting decoder that draws upon classical computing. The decoding technique, dubbed Relay-BP, can be implemented on a field-programmable gate array or an application-specific integrated circuit, which IBM described as "classical components that are ubiquitous today." The upshot: Huge amounts of HPC power won't be necessary for fault-tolerant quantum computing, according to the company. Integrating computing platforms Getting the quantum and classical building blocks to work together requires integration. Currently, integration of the respective technology stacks focuses on software, Goetz said, noting, "Right now, it is mainly through APIs." Scheduling software also plays a role in harmonizing hybrid data centers. Schedulers, such as simple Linux utility for resource management (Slurm), manage workloads moving between quantum and conventional platforms. Slurm is the standard in HPC centers, Goetz said. Dial cited using a classical supercomputer's scheduling and workflow management tools as a key takeaway from IBM's work at sites such as RPI and Riken. "It's important to be able to tie into the existing workflow management as opposed to trying to come in with your own special quantum version off to the side," he said. "One of the things we are doing is pivoting in how we handle our workflow orchestration, tying into industry-standard tools like Slurm." Pursuing higher-level integration Goetz predicted much tighter quantum-classical integration going forward, first on the software side. As a step in this direction, IQM in July adopted Qrisp, an open source software development kit, as the default SDK for its Resonance quantum computing platform. This move contributes to software-level integration since Qrisp eases the task of moving data between environments. Qrisp lets IQM build an open and modular platform that developers can use to work on integration, Goetz added. Hardware integration is also in the offing. Goetz pointed to the possibility of a direct, low-latency connection between the graphics cards in a GPU cluster and a quantum processor. He said R&D projects are already pursuing that objective. Providing data storage and management resources Quantum computers lack their own storage subsystems. A quantum machine functions as a real-time processing unit, with data flowing through it and then to a conventional computer, Goetz explained. But at that point, the HPC center's data-handling resources can take over, providing primary storage, backup and data management. "On the data management and storage side," Goetz said, "everything just needs to be connected to the quantum computer."

How quantum data centers could disrupt backup and recovery The number of quantum data centers is fairly small and largely the province of technology vendors, universities, research institutions and government agencies. In the near term, most businesses will encounter quantum data centers primarily through on-demand services for specialized use cases. While such enterprises stand to benefit from an emerging source of computing power, they also face a cybersecurity threat that could target their backup data and impede recovery. Threat actors, especially those with nation-state backing, could use quantum computing to crack classical encryption algorithms that have been protecting data for decades. Quantum computers capable of doing so have yet to materialize, but their arrival seems likely within the next few years. In the meantime, businesses are subject to so-called harvest-now-decrypt-later attacks in which data is stolen and stored until Q-Day -- the time when quantum computers become capable of defeating encryption. "Stored backups encrypted with degraded legacy algorithms would become immediate targets for attackers employing a harvest-now-decrypt-later strategy," said John Young, COO of Quantum eMotion America, the U.S. subsidiary of Montreal-based Quantum eMotion Corp. The company specializes in quantum-secure hardware and software. Young noted that systems incorporating multifactor authentication and identity and access management processes could also be compromised if they depend on cryptography vulnerable to quantum threats. An attacker impersonating a backup administrator could disrupt recovery operations, access sensitive data or manipulate records, he added. Automated backup will play a key role in expediting quantum data center demands.