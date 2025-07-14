How CISOs can prepare for the quantum cybersecurity threat

Quantum computing will mark a revolutionary change in modern computing, as well as a pivotal shift in cybersecurity. As these powerful machines make their way from theory to reality, they threaten to unravel the encryption algorithms that organizations have relied on for years to protect their data and communications systems.

Industry experts and government agencies, such as NIST, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the U.K.'s National Cyber Security Centre, have all sounded the alarm: CISOs, the time to start preparing for quantum computing is now.

Let's look at how quantum computing threatens cybersecurity and how CISOs should start their post-quantum migration.