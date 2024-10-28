How to achieve crypto-agility and future-proof security

Quantum computing promises organizations the ability to optimize processes, overcome logistical challenges, reduce costs and improve decision-making. Quantum computing's advanced functionality and compute capabilities, however, also mean current cryptographic algorithms will no longer provide the protection they once did.

While the quantum computing market is still nascent, with revenue estimates for 2024 around $1.3 billion, it is expected to grow to $5.3 billion by 2029. With current asymmetric encryption at risk, it's critical that organizations prepare now for post-quantum cryptography (PQC) -- a key aspect of which is adopting crypto-agility.

What is crypto-agility and why is it important? Crypto-agility is an approach that enables systems to dynamically shift among multiple cryptographic algorithms, mechanisms and key management systems as needed to counter threats. It applies changes without interrupting the system's infrastructure. This approach is both a proactive defensive measure and an incident response tool that is used when a cryptographic algorithm is found to be compromised. A successful crypto-agile system is one where the algorithms can be switched out with ease and at least partially through automation. The goal of agile cryptography management is to enable organizations to future-proof systems' abilities to counter threats to cryptography.