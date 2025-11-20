Top SAN products powering enterprise IT strategy

Choosing a SAN can be a daunting task when comparing products and trying to understand their differences. IT decision-makers must evaluate factors such as scalability, performance, availability, management and data protection. Today's SANs increasingly deliver unified block, file and object storage. NVMe-oF is dominant for low-latency AI and hybrid cloud workloads, complemented by AI-powered management and ransomware defense.

Here, we examine the following SAN products:

Dell PowerMax and PowerStore.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Alletra Storage MP and Nimble.

Hitachi Vantara Virtual Storage Platform (VSP).

IBM FlashSystem.

Infinidat InfiniBox.

NetApp All-Flash FAS (AFF).

Pure Storage FlashArray.

These storage devices target organizations of various sizes and support a broad range of workloads. Although this isn't an exhaustive list of vendors or products, it provides a good starting point for understanding many of the enterprise storage issues to consider when evaluating SANs.

Note that none of the vendors profiled here provide pricing or licensing information. Please contact the vendor or reseller directly for further information.

HPE Alletra Storage MP and Nimble Alletra Storage MP, the successor to Primera, is based on a multinode active-active architecture that targets tier 0 enterprise workloads. An Alletra Storage MP system B10000 can scale up to 2.2 PB raw capacity and 6.1 PB effective capacity and perform up to 2 million IOPS, with below sub-500 μs latency and 125 GBps bandwidth. The platform guarantees 100% availability and includes intelligent software -- now AI-driven -- that protects against silent data corruption, provides end-to-end data integrity and supports autonomous operations. Nimble offers intelligent, self-managing storage that provides Triple+ parity RAID for data protection. The platform also guarantees 99.9999% availability. An all-flash Nimble system can support up to 1.8 PB raw capacity and 6.7 PB effective capacity. NimbleOS 6.1.2+ includes VMware-integrated cyber detection. An all-flash Nimble system can support up to 1.8 PB of raw capacity and 6.7 PB of effective capacity. HPE offers its GreenLake consumption-pricing program, which provides elastic scale and pay-as-you-go subscription options. Organizations might also want to consider Alletra Storage MP for unified block and file workloads.

Hitachi Vantara Virtual Storage Platform The VSP platform comprises several product lines that cater to midrange to enterprise customers, supporting workloads ranging from DevOps to AI applications and mainframe computers. The VSP One Block series can scale up to over 100 PB of raw capacity with its B28 model, while delivering 10.1 million IOPS and 40 μs latency, with a bandwidth of 164.2 GBps. The VSP One Block 26 model can scale up to 50 PB of raw capacity and deliver 3.5 million IOPS at a bandwidth of 50 GBps. All VSP systems guarantee 100% availability and include the Hitachi Command Suite, an integrated set of products for operating and monitoring storage environments. VSP systems also include built-in data protection features, such as replication and at-rest encryption, and provide REST APIs for integration with third-party management tools. Additionally, VSP systems incorporate Pentaho data integration, enabling organizations to ingest and cleanse data from any source in any environment. Hitachi now offers performance and sustainability service-level agreements (SLAs) with financially backed credits for operational downtime. Hitachi's EverFlex program offers customers a range of options, including purchase, lease and consumption.

IBM FlashSystem The FlashSystem family of SAN products includes entry-level, midrange and high-end systems to meet a wide range of workload requirements. The IBM FlashSystem 9500 can scale up to 64 PB of usable capacity and deliver up to 22 million IOPS, with 50 μs latency and 200 GBps throughput. An individual system can support up to 20 PB of effective capacity and 5.5 million IOPS. The FlashSystem platform promises 99.9999% availability and provides centralized administration and AI-driven insights that use predictive analytics to optimize storage. FlashSystem storage includes intelligent software and a unified set of tools and application programming interfaces (APIs), along with hybrid cloud capabilities that extend to third-party storage systems. It can integrate with systems such as IBM Cloud Private, Kubernetes, Docker and VMware vSphere. FlashSystem now supports policy-based three-site replication and multi-layer ransomware detection with 99% accuracy. It also includes data protection such as snapshots, replication, Federal Information Processing Standard Publication 140-2 (FIPS 140-2) Level 1 encryption and support for physical isolation layers. IBM offers multiple payment options, including loans, leasing, project financing and certified pre-owned systems, as well as long- and short-term subscription options. Organizations seeking high-performance, high-capacity systems might also consider the IBM DS8000 series.

Infinidat InfiniBox The InfiniBox line includes multiple models to meet varying data storage and workload requirements. The most powerful of these, the G4 family, can scale up to 33 PB of effective capacity and process 2.5 million IOPS with 63 GBps throughput and 35 μs of latency. SLAs guarantee 100% availability. InfiniBox features a fully integrated, self-healing architecture with a redundancy design that enables rapid recovery. It now supports Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3) object storage and NVMe quad-level cell (QLC) drives. InfiniBox systems come with InfiniVerse, a cloud-based analytics tool that provides insights into the Infinidat estate and predicts how changes to storage infrastructure will affect application performance. InfiniBox also includes Neural Cache, a caching management algorithm that uses machine learning to correlate I/O history. For data protection, InfiniSafe Automated Cyber Protection now includes VMware cyber detection, N+2 redundancy, zero-impact snapshots and stored data encryption. Infinidat provides a comprehensive RESTful API and command-line interface for automating complex tasks. These systems also provide an HTML5 graphical user interface, InfiniMetrics, for management and reporting; a fully featured toolkit, Infinidat Host PowerTools; and a set of fully featured Container Storage Interface APIs. Infinidat offers the InfiniBox FLX program, an all-inclusive, pay-as-you-go subscription model that can scale up or down as needed. The Infinidat InfiniBox SSA G4 won silver in the 2024 TechTarget Storage Products of the Year awards.

NetApp All Flash FAS The AFF family of SAN products includes entry-level, midsize and enterprise-scale systems to accommodate organizations of all sizes. Depending on the model, an A-Series scale-out cluster can provide more than 1 exabyte in effective capacity or deliver up to 15 million IOPS at sub-500 ms latency. An individual A-Series model can support up to 4 PB of effective storage and 2 million IOPS with throughput up to 40 GBps. NetApp also offers its C-Series product for capacity-focused QLC storage. The AFF systems provide 99.9999% availability and come with SnapCenter Backup Management, SnapMirror Data Replication and SnapLock Data Compliance data protection. The systems provide real time ransomware protection and comply with FIPS 140-2 Levels 1 and 2, supporting self-encrypting drives. In addition, they provide REST APIs and cloud integration and are pre-integrated with business applications such as SQL Server, MySQL, SAP and Oracle. NetApp AIPod integration supports Nvidia DGX for AI and GenAI workloads. NetApp offers Keystone Flex Pay, which includes traditional financing and leasing, and Keystone Flex Subscription, which provides pay-as-you-grow subscriptions for a cloud-like experience. The Keystone Flex Utility option helps customers align costs with actual usage.

Pure Storage FlashArray The FlashArray line of SAN products includes the FlashArray//X series, which targets high-performing tier 0 and tier 1 workloads, and the FlashArray//C series, which is designed for tier 2 applications. The //X90 series can scale up to 4.4 PB of effective capacity and the FlashArray//C can scale up to 8.9 PB, with the former delivering sub-100 μs latency. FlashArray storage also offers 99.9999% availability and includes DirectFlash, intelligent software that implements global flash management such as error correction, garbage collection and I/O optimization. The Pure1 cloud-based data management platform and Pure1 Meta, an AI-based service that enables self-driving storage, support the FlashArray line. In addition, FlashArray systems include Purity Deep Reduce functionality, which provides AI-powered compression, unified block and file storage, and enterprise-grade security. Purity includes REST APIs to enable drive automation. In addition, FlashArray systems meet the FIPS 140-2 security standard and include ActiveCluster for business continuity and disaster recovery. Pure Storage supports the Pure as-a-Service program, a consumption-based pricing option that provides on-premises storage as a service. Pure Storage also offers its Evergreen Storage subscription program, which delivers seamless upgrades and expansion without disruption.