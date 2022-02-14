The best enterprise storage arrays of 2021

The top three enterprise storage arrays in the Storage magazine and SearchStorage 2021 Products of the Year disk and disk subsystems category illustrate the growing presence of flash storage as organizations manage surges in data growth.

Entries in the disk and disk subsystems category encompass a range of storage products, including those that use fixed disk, all-flash and hybrid media; multiprotocol and converged infrastructure systems; SSDs and HDDs; disk controllers; and appliances used to cache data. To qualify for consideration, each vendor's product must integrate software management with storage features directly embedded in the media.

Spinning disk retains a prominent position in the enterprise, but the current darling of the data center is flash storage. Flash adoption is no longer limited to larger organizations. Flexible flash configurations and expected price declines combine to make flash compelling to more midsize organizations.

The rise of edge computing, coupled with intelligent data management, emerged as common themes among this year's entrants. In a corresponding trend, enterprise buyers want AI-equipped systems that automate storage management. These trends have been underway for several years, but they accelerated in 2021, spurred by the work-from-home phenomena and its accompanying need for more robust data security.

Our 2021 disk and disk subsystems category winners include a vendor that almost went bankrupt and two repeat vendors from 2020 who have swapped their respective podium positions.

Gold winner: Tintri VMstore T7000 Series Tintri Inc., a DataDirect Networks (DDN) company, won gold with its VMstore T7000 Series system. The NVMe-based array integrates Tintri virtualized storage with two other DDN-acquired storage technologies: Nexenta's NexentaStor file system and the IntelliFlash storage systems it picked up from Western Digital Corp. Tintri was able to design T7000 arrays on the DDN ExaScaler A3I chassis, which is engineered to ingest deep-learning data at scale. The arrays combine NVMe performance with autonomous management geared to VMware administrators. The vendor claims VMstore T7000 arrays improve performance approximately 30% with consistent performance isolation and have less than 1 microsecond of latency. Tintri said its AI and machine learning automates about 95% of storage tasks. Tintri VMstore T7000 Series arrays combine NVMe performance with autonomous management geared to VMware administrators. Tintri VMstore T7000 won the top spot from our judges for its ease of use and comprehensive tool set. Although it was originally geared for virtual environments, judges said Tintri VMstore T7000 storage serves newer dense workloads and traditional enterprise applications. Tight integration with VMware is a highlight, but one judge said the real innovation and value comes from Tintri's management autonomy. "That [makes it] an industry leader and highly innovative for a storage system," the judge said. Another judge concurred, describing Tintri VMstore T7000 as a peek into the future of IT administration. "Its unique use of integrated intelligence and automated workflows sets it apart from its competitors," the judge said. "At the same time, the performance and feature set are compelling enough for any enterprise to adopt."

Silver winner: Infinidat InfiniBox SSA Infinidat, last year's bronze winner in this category, made its name selling the InfiniBox petabyte (PB)-scale storage system designed with HDDs, accompanied by a modest tier of flash acceleration. The InfiniBox SSA introduces an all-flash model to the 10-year-old vendor's lineup. The original disk-based InfiniBox system configures HDDs on the back end, serving all writes and most reads from DRAM and NAND SSD layers. The InfiniBox SSA replaces HDDs with commodity triple-level cell NAND SSDs for persistent storage and requires no secondary flash cache. Customers can manage both disk- and flash-based InfiniBox models using the cloud-based InfiniVerse AIOps platform. "Infinidat already had high-performing storage arrays, and improved performance even more with its first all-flash device," one judge said. The InfiniBox SSA replaces HDDs with commodity triple-level cell NAND SSDs for persistent storage and requires no secondary flash cache. Although it sells hardware-based arrays, Infinidat said the key to its high performance is its software, particularly its Neural Cache algorithm. The smart storage software analyzes access patterns in real time to predict which data sets users are likely to request. "Infinidat figured out that DRAM over flash does have some key advantages, especially at the high end of workloads, and thus [developed] the InfiniBox solid-state appliance. The storage screams [and comes] at a reasonable price," noted one judge. InfiniBox SSA is faster than most storage systems, agreed another judge, but the 1 PB effective capacity likely won't interest organizations with highly scalable storage. "It's a solid, full-featured enterprise-class storage system. However, it does not scale up very high, nor does it scale out. That [classifies it as] more of a midtier system," the judge said.