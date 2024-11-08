Tintri VMstore adds CSI support for Kubernetes

Tintri by DDN, a storage and management vendor specializing in virtual machines, is looking beyond VMs to offer native support for Kubernetes with the same level of observability adding to what customers can store on their systems.

The VMstore container storage interface (CSI) driver, due out this year, expands the storage array's features to Kubernetes environments, bringing VMstore's observability, performance and data protection to containers as well as virtual machines.

The new CSI driver is a small addition to VMstore, given its broader support for iSCSI, Windows SQL Server and others, but it reflects what's happening in IT, according to Russ Fellows, an analyst at The Futurum Group.

"Tintri understands the world has moved beyond just VMs -- it's also a Kubernetes world," he said.

VMs, containers side by side Tintri stands apart from other storage vendors because of its advanced observability and automated workload optimization features, according to Paul Nashawaty, an analyst at TheCube Research. These abilities provide centralized oversight of both containers and VMs. "This approach provides granular visibility and performance tuning -- a capability not uniformly available across other vendors," Nashawaty said. Tintri understands the world has moved beyond just VMs -- it's also a Kubernetes world. Russ FellowsAnalyst, The Futurum Group Fellows added that VMstore's ease of use and its ability to manage data on a per-file basis, which now includes Kubernetes environments in addition to VMs, can provide a better understanding of performance metrics and capacity for planning and utilization of resources. "With a lot of storage systems ... it's hard to map a particular Kubernetes application to a specific block range and understand what the performance is," he said.