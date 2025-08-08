The cost of downtime and how businesses can avoid it

Business downtime damages sales, batters productivity and diminishes corporate standing with customers, partners and third-party watchdogs.

The expense is staggering. A 2024 Oxford Economics study found that downtime costs Global 2000 enterprises $400 billion a year -- a $200 million average annual loss for each company. The economic advisory firm noted that lost revenue was the most significant direct downtime cost, with regulatory fines and service-level agreement penalties rounding out the top three.

Causes of business downtime As for causes, downtime triggers are many and varied. Here's a summary of the usual suspects. Human error Human error ranks among the leading factors in downtime events. "Ultimately, it's people," said Brian Greenberg, CIO at consultancy RHR International. "Either someone fat-fingered a command, didn't follow a process properly or maybe the organization didn't have the processes in place that would prevent mistakes from happening. Those are generally the main causes." The No. 1 cause of human-error-related outages is "data center staff failing to follow procedures," according to the Uptime Institute's "Annual Outage Analysis 2025" report. The certification body's survey of 397 data center operators placed faulty processes/procedures as the second-highest culprit. Paul Savill, global practice leader of network and edge at IT infrastructure services company Kyndryl, also cited people -- and the increasingly intricate technologies they manage -- as a major downtime contributor. "Human error is still a big one," he said. "A lot of human error is being driven by the complexities -- the amount of software upgrades [and] revisions that happen in the hardware these days that technicians have to deal with." In many cases, people think they know. That's where the issues start. Ofer RegevCTO and head of network operations, Faddom Technical issues Complex, frequently changing IT environments often contribute to human-caused outages. Application owners might know exactly what their software does but be unaware of an integration someone has built or changes in the underlying infrastructure, said Ofer Regev, CTO and head of network operations at software provider Faddom. "That could be anything from deploying a new Active Directory server or changing firewall rules, which they might not even know the full impact of," Regev explained. "In many cases, people think they know. That's where the issues start." In general, frequent changes in an IT estate increase the potential for error. "Applications are usually a lot more dynamic," Regev said. "Autoscaling, lots of integrations with other tools and platforms, virtualization and cloud are dynamic by nature, and environments have to change more than they used to. Keeping track of those changes is more of a challenge." Aging infrastructure can also lead to downtime events. "There is still a lot of very old infrastructure out there, basically end of life and end of support," Savill said. "So, the age of the equipment in the infrastructure is another big contributor." The 2024 "Kyndryl Readiness Report" noted that 64% of CEOs are worried about outdated IT. The report is based on a survey of 3,200 senior decision-makers. Data gleaned from Kyndryl Bridge, the company's AIOps platform that manages customers' IT estates, indicated that 44% of mission-critical IT infrastructure is nearing or has already reached end-of-life status. Cyberattacks and security breaches Greenberg noted that technology can go down, but those types of failures are less frequent than outages caused by threat actors and events such as ransomware and phishing attacks. Savill also cited cyberattacks as a source of downtime. "Cybersecurity threats just seem to continue to perpetuate," he said. "The battle between the good cybersecurity people and the bad actors continues, and new realms keep opening up." He pointed to the example of the Microsoft SharePoint zero-day vulnerability, which surfaced in July and affects on-premises SharePoint servers. Microsoft released an emergency patch for that issue. "That's a good example of how even with really large, trusted, sophisticated software providers like Microsoft, things can still go wrong," Savill added. These key downtime triggers cost businesses billions of dollars annually. External factors The Uptime Institute study stated that outages have become less frequent and severe in recent years, citing the data center industry's progress in risk management and reliability. But the organization warned data center operators against complacency, especially when it comes to threats beyond their walls. "Operators face mounting external risks that are largely beyond their control -- including power grid constraints, extreme weather, network provider failures and third-party software issues," the report noted. External service providers, including cloud hyperscalers, telecom operators and colocation companies, also contribute to downtime. Those providers accounted for about two-thirds of publicly reported outages over the last nine years, according to the Uptime Institute. Enterprises using cloud applications, for example, must adapt to the resulting limitations regarding availability and disaster recovery, Greenberg said. "Companies that have migrated more and more toward SaaS offerings," he explained, "no longer have the same kind of controls over disaster recovery that they did when they ran their own ERP or CRM."

How much does business downtime cost? The Oxford Economics study estimated that downtime costs an organization an average of $9,000 per minute or $540,000 per hour. Lost revenue, as the study noted, commands the largest slice of direct downtime costs. Other direct costs include the software and services required to restore lost or corrupted data. But indirect costs exist as well, including customer churn and reputational damage. An Oxford Economics poll of chief marketing officers found that companies spend an average of $14 million on brand trust campaigns to repair their image after an outage. Enterprises must calculate their downtime costs to develop resiliency strategies that focus on the availability of critical systems. Greenberg recommended starting with a business impact analysis (BIA). "The BIA tells us what systems are going to contribute greatly to revenue [and] negative effects if they go down," he said. "If it is order processing, that's going to have a pretty big impact. Manufacturing? Same thing." Organizations should also identify the connections between their critical systems and other systems. Based on those findings, IT leaders can determine which systems should get the highest resiliency investments. Overall, a downtime cost assessment will consider factors such as reputational damage, loss of productivity and recovery measures in addition to revenue loss.