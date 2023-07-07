SAS vs. NVMe: The future of 2 key storage interfaces

As NVMe SSDs make inroads into the enterprise market, the question remains: What's in store for SAS drives?

While SAS drives don't provide the performance enhancements and latency reduction of NVMe SSDs, they do have a future.

NVMe assessment Prior to the development of the NVMe spec, PCIe SSDs were based on proprietary technology. NVM Express Inc. was formed to develop an open industry standard to take advantage of the high-performance, low-latency capabilities of solid-state technology. Performance and scalability NVMe disk performance varies based on architecture and use. High-performance, enterprise-grade NVMe SSDs can achieve write speeds of 5-6 GBps and read speeds of up to 7 GBps. These disks can deliver random read/write rates in excess of 500,000 IOPS. NVMe disks can achieve these speeds because they are designed to use the PCIe bus, which provides multiple lanes for data transmission. While there are controllers that can support large numbers of NVMe disks, the cost per gigabyte tends to be considerably higher when compared to SAS storage. As such, NVMe may not be the best choice for large data sets. Both SAS and NVMe are capable enterprise storage technologies. Flexibility NVMe SSDs come in a variety of form factors, reflecting the ubiquitous nature of the PCIe interface. The three main types are the following: AIC/CEM (Add-In Card/Card Electromechanical) is the general-purpose form factor for PCIe in different sizes and heights that most SSDs use. M.2, developed for mobile devices and laptops, is also used in some desktops and data centers and by hyperscalers. U.2 is the 2.5-inch form factor that makes up the majority of NVMe SSDs today. With PCIe Gen 4 SSDs, NVMe is starting to transition to EDSFF (Enterprise and Data Center SSD Form Factor) purpose-built storage form factors for data centers. E1 is designed for 1U, with versions being developed for high-capacity drives, scalable performance and mainstream compute use. E3, in various lengths and heights, is optimized for 2U compute and storage. Manageability and serviceability NVMe Management Interface (NVMe-MI) was built upon the SCSI Enclosure Services management capabilities. NVMe-MI provides in-band and out-of-band management of NVMe devices and one management console that supports multiple OSes.