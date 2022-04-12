Ways to add enterprise NVMe drives to your infrastructure

NVMe flash unlocks the potential of PCIe infrastructure: It enables latency-sensitive applications to tap compute and storage resources more efficiently.

One of the benefits of NVMe is that organizations can get more value out of the money they spend on servers and storage. NVMe's scalability also positions it to serve unified file, block and object storage.

There are several ways to introduce enterprise NVMe drives into a data center. The approach and type of drive an organization chooses should be governed by cost, capacity and performance needs.

Choose an approach based on your needs Server-based NVMe flash For organizations that rely on server-based flash farms to process data, one option may be to phase in NVMe drives to replace traditional SSDs. This means a straightforward swap of SAS- or SATA-connected SSDs with NVMe drives. In fact, DAS in servers is how NVMe drives initially were implemented. To extract full NVMe performance, storage servers might require corresponding boosts in compute power. Determine the appropriate NVMe form factor to use. The servers need enough slots to insert PCIe add-in cards. If the servers do not have enough slots and organizations aren't ready to buy new servers, NVMe U.2 devices could serve as local read/write cache or a boot device. Most servers have more U.2 slots than PCIe slots. End-to-end NVMe flash All-flash arrays with SAS or SATA SSDs remain dominant, but NVMe-based systems are going mainstream. Startups such as Pavilion Data Systems and Excelero, which was recently acquired by Nvidia, pioneered end-to-end NVMe flash arrays that use NVMe SSDs for back-end storage and support NVMe front-end host connectivity. Leading storage vendors have added NVMe-based arrays to their all-flash lineups, often mixing flash and storage class memory with automated tiering and data placement. The list includes the following: Dell EMC PowerMax

HPE Alletra

Hitachi Virtual Storage Platform E Series

IBM Elastic Storage System 3000

NetApp All Flash Fabric-Attached Storage A-Series

Pure Storage FlashArray//X NVMe over Fabrics These flash arrays incorporate NVMe-oF implementations for shared storage. The NVMe-oF messaging layer transports data traffic across long distances. Dave Raffo, senior analyst at Evaluator Group, based in Boulder, Colo., said native TCP is the easiest method for deploying NVMe-oF since TCP is native to the box. "You don't need to make any hardware changes. You use the same Ethernet network for NVMe that you're already using," Raffo said. Organizations could also deploy Fibre Channel, InfiniBand and Remote Direct Memory Access-enabled Ethernet as NVMe-oF. Unlike TCP, there are additional costs to consider when using these existing networks as an NVMe fabric. Fibre Channel and InfiniBand may require switching upgrades, while additional network interface cards are needed to support Ethernet-based NVMe-oF.

Consider the cost Despite declining flash prices and available NAND supply -- prior to the prevailing supply chain crunch -- NVMe SSDs still cost more than SAS/SATA SSDs. This is partly a function of NVMe's newness. As more organizations make the switch, NVMe drives will achieve commodity pricing. That's a consideration to keep in mind for capacity planning. "NVMe is being widely adopted by the hyperscale data centers. That's going to drive volume and drop the costs," said Tom Coughlin, president of Coughlin Associates, a digital storage consulting firm in Atascadero, Calif. As NVMe adoption increases, the SAS and SATA interfaces will receive less development and eventually cost more on a per-gigabyte basis than NVMe, Coughlin said.