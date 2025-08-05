Cloud Software Group to buy data protection vendor Arctera

Cloud Software Group plans to add data protection specialist Arctera to its roster of enterprise software and platform vendors.

Arctera's long history as part of the former Veritas company gives CSG inroads into many established enterprise customers' data protection needs, said Krista Case, an analyst at The Futurum Group.

CSG's catalog already consists of data analytics and management tools, making the Arctera data management capabilities across compliance, resilience and protection a natural fit as cybersecurity concerns escalate, she said.

"[Those concerns] have become board-level priorities given the onslaught of cyberattacks and growing roster of legislation for data privacy and cybersecurity," Case said. "[Arctera is] already a mature business with tens of thousands of customers -- including the majority of Fortune 100 firms -- and healthy revenue and margins."

The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, CSG said in a media statement. The price of the acquisition was not disclosed, but CSG said it "expects to fund the acquisition using cash on its balance sheet."

CSG is also planning on making more acquisitions, CEO Tom Krause said in a prepared statement.

"Looking ahead, we aim to acquire at-scale enterprise-focused software businesses that provide proven mission-critical capabilities and high value to public and private sector customers while also ensuring they're a good fit to operate within our proven Cloud Software Group model," his statement read.