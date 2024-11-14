Arctera emerges as spinoff from Veritas-Cohesity merger

Veritas' spinoff of three brands will mean business as usual for those applications and services once its parent company merges with Cohesity.

Arctera, previously referred to as DataCo, will oversee the sale and development of the three former Veritas businesses: InfoScale, Backup Exec, and the products within the Data Compliance and Governance group. Lawrence Wong, former senior vice president and chief strategy officer at Veritas, will be the CEO of the new Arctera.

Cohesity, a data protection SaaS company, bought Veritas' data protection business in February and expects the deal to close by late 2024.

The spinoff will likely be a boon for customers of the three sub-brands, according to Jerome Wendt, president and lead analyst at Data Center Intelligence Group. Cohesity remains focused on enterprise customers, particularly those operating in the cloud, but SMBs still use services like Backup Exec and InfoScale.

"If Veritas had thrown them in for free, Cohesity likely would have taken them, but it rightfully wanted NetBackup -- its enterprise user base and all the backup data they possessed," Wendt said. "If it inherited these other products, they likely would have languished in much the same way they did under Veritas. I see this as a win-win for both Cohesity and Arctera."