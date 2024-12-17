Acquisitions defined enterprise backup market in 2024

The backup market shrunk throughout 2024 with mergers and acquisitions consolidating enterprise-grade service providers and only one company risking an IPO.

Analysts said the consolidations should result in product and service releases next year. Some early examples released at the end of 2024 include multi-cloud offerings and new SaaS backup capabilities.

Beyond these launches, however, the decreasing number of market players will need to diversify their platforms' capabilities.

Backup and recovery alone are no longer enough of a differentiator, according to Christophe Bertrand, an analyst at TheCube Research.

Many backup vendors see themselves as data brokers for generative AI applications, he said. They see an opportunity to provide these new apps with regimented and secure access to data troves acquired through years of backups.

Backup vendors are also working more closely with security and data management vendors to provide cybersecurity and cyber resilience, which focus on stopping attacks and recovery after attacks that do occur.

In 2025, backup and recovery vendors will need to find their niche within those terms in a shifting market, Bertrand said.

"Nobody can do it all, [so] unsurprisingly, vendors are expanding through acquisitions," he said. "The market itself is not just backup and recovery."

What was the market in 2024 Describing acquisition activity in the backup market as "busy" in 2024 is an understatement, said Krista Case, an analyst at The Futurum Group. It's very active from the standpoint of acquisitions, more than what we've seen in a long time. Krista CaseAnalyst, The Futurum Group "It's very active from the standpoint of acquisitions, more than what we've seen in a long time," Case said. Commvault, an enterprise backup platform vendor, made two significant acquisitions this year with Clumio, a backup vendor specializing in AWS data, for $47 million in September, and Appranix, a cloud automation company, for an undisclosed sum in April. In September, Salesforce, a cloud SaaS platform, acquired backup vendor Own Company, in which it had previously invested, for $1.9 billion. Analysts said the most significant 2024 acquisition in terms of expected price was Cohesity's acquisition of Veritas Technologies. The acquisition closed Dec. 10, creating a unified company valued at about $7 billion with more than 12,000 customers, according to Cohesity. Specific business units within Veritas were spun out into a separate business -- Arctera, which is run by former Veritas executives. Larger vendors acquiring smaller backup vendors -- the unique situation of the smaller Cohesity subsuming Veritas notwithstanding -- is likely the only way to innovate on legacy enterprise products and platforms, according to Brent Ellis, an analyst at Forrester Research. These vendors must focus on supporting enterprise customers that use legacy capabilities and are cautious when investing in new tools due to security and stability concerns, he said. An acquisition can help quickly bring new capabilities that likely have been tested by other customers into an established product, such as the case with Clumio and Appranix, he added. "If you're a large company, it gets to a point where it's hard to innovate," Ellis said. But other acquisitions were motivated by more than technology, according to Case. Veeam's April acquisition of Coveware for white-glove cyber recovery services builds a recovery offering different from other platforms, she said. Coveware specializes in damage assessments, auditing and ransomware negotiations. These features help to create a comprehensive cyber recovery offering beyond restoring data, Case said. Another backup vendor sought out a different way to grow in 2024. This year, Rubrik emerged as the lone IPO, formally going public in April. Other backup vendors long questioned about taking a similar step, such as Veeam, have yet to go public. Veeam CEO Anand Eswaran has indicated interest in an IPO, but hasn't committed to a timeline. Rubrik's public debut caused a messaging kerfuffle for the company, Ellis said. Executives billed the platform for cybersecurity in years past, but pivoted back to backups in June. "They had to tell everybody they still protect data [and that] they don't have just a fluffy cloud security piece," Ellis said. Ellis anticipates acquisitions to continue in 2025, but at a reduced scale both in price and market impact. "I think there's going to be a lot of little acquisitions, but it won't be as big as it was last year," Ellis said. "The big companies will have to do some innovation."