Rubrik pivots to generative AI with Predibase acquisition

Rubrik is making another pivot to creating data lakes for generative AI through a new acquisition.

Rubrik, a SaaS data backup platform vendor, announced last week that it has agreed to acquire AI specialist Predibase. The acquisition will bring GenAI capabilities to data stored within Rubrik's platform, according to Rubrik spokespeople.

Successful AI applications in the enterprise rely on large data stores, said Christophe Bertrand, an analyst at TheCube Research. Backup platforms already possess much of an enterprise's data, so bringing that data closer to AI would expedite projects.

"They're really positioning themselves as a source of data," Bertrand said. "This acquisition is all about accelerating ROI for AI for their clients."

Rubrik declined to answer questions from Informa TechTarget regarding acquisition costs, operations and other details. Other media outlets like CNBC reported that Rubrik intends to pay between $100 million to $500 million for Predibase and said the company will operate as a separate unit after the deal closes.