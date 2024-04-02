Rubrik files IPO to grow platform, reach

Rubrik, a data backup security vendor, filed S-1 paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Monday for a proposed initial public offering.

Specifics of the IPO have yet to be determined, including the number of shares and price per share. The company intends to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under "RBRK." The company declined to comment for this story.

Outlined in its filing, Rubrik's growth strategy includes expanding its customer base, pursuing acquisitions and growing its partner ecosystem.

Rubrik has long faced rumors of going public and follows successful IPOs from Astera Labs and Reddit last month. But the decision to launch an IPO now likely comes from increased competitive pressure in a contracting data protection market, according to Christophe Bertrand, an analyst at TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group.

"It was clear, strategically, Rubrik had to do something," Bertrand said. "With the Cohesity-Veritas acquisition, that changes the game. As the market seems to be warming up, they felt it was a good time to do this."

Security for sale Rubrik's sole product is Rubrik Security Cloud (RSC), an enterprise data backup and protection platform for on-premises, cloud and SaaS application data. The company, founded in 2014, pivoted its branding from data backup and disaster recovery to cybersecurity, with RSC providing functionality for protecting enterprise IT from more than just data loss given its added capabilities aimed at ransomware and cyberattack detection. More recently, it made noticeable investments in cybersecurity. In August, Rubrik acquired Laminar Security, a cloud security company, for an undisclosed amount to add new data visibility features to its platform. Last month, it launched a partnership with security vendor CrowdStrike, providing integrations to its threat detection platform. The company has also expanded into generative AI with Ruby, a chatbot for RSC that's powered by the Microsoft Azure OpenAI model. Regardless of the label, cybersecurity is still a different discipline from data backup, Bertrand said. Different tools and capabilities are required for comprehensive cybersecurity against ransomware or other attacks compared with the data protection focus Rubrik provides. "They are a legitimate cyber resilience player since the acquisition of Laminar," Bertrand said. "Calling [themselves] security is a bit of a stretch."