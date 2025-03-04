Rubrik expands cloud, SaaS and database protection services

The latest update to the Rubrik Security Cloud cybersecurity and back up platform expands services to new cloud providers and services.

Rubrik's platform now offers data protection services for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) workloads and Red Hat OpenShift virtualization services, alongside other new cloud capabilities, like a native AWS Data Vault service.

The vendor is further entrenching its protection of Microsoft Azure data and common enterprise IT stacks through new digital identity database protection and other services for Microsoft's cloud offerings, such as Dynamics 365 and GitHub.

These updates should bring Rubrik into line with other data protection vendors pitching themselves as one-stop shops for multi-cloud data protection, said Brent Ellis, an analyst at Forrester Research.

"Rubrik is iterating on its platform in order to stay in line with current enterprise needs regarding cybersecurity and enterprise backup," Ellis said.

These capabilities roll out to the platform starting Tuesday and throughout 2025. Capabilities available now include Identity Recovery, Microsoft 365 protection and security enhancements for Azure and AWS data.

Multi-cloud services At last year's Rubrik Forward 2024 conference, co-founder and CEO Bipul Sinha said the company was "still firmly grounded in backup and recovery" after pitching the business as a cybersecurity firm for more than a year. Bipul and other executives at the show said the platform would focus on multi-cloud backup and workload capabilities in the coming months alongside data protection services more closely associated with security, such as data security posture management. The company has subsequently offered a number of new offerings and services, such as data protection for databases in OCI and the Oracle Cloud VMware Solution. Last month, Rubrik launched a service to protect virtualized workloads on IBM's Red Hat OpenShift. Rubrik customers looking to native protect AWS environments will benefit from new threat detection and other security features similarly available for Microsoft Azure customers today, according to the company. AWS users will have a new Rubrik Cloud Vault for AWS offering, an immutable and logically air-gapped backup data vault native to AWS coming later this year. Other new additions in 2025 will include support for PostgreSQL database backups and a new Sandbox Seeding capability for Salesforce. Microsoft Azure and SaaS customers are also gaining a number of new capabilities, including a new Orchestrated Recovery service for Azure VM. Other services with expanded backup and security capabilities for Microsoft services include Dynamics 365, Azure DevOps, GitHub and Microsoft 365. All these additions show how enterprises are diversifying their environments across clouds and SaaS platforms, Ellis said. Rubrik will need to keep up, especially as customers want their backup platforms to assist migrations for virtualization platforms. "They're following the trends of where their users run workloads," Ellis said. "They're also expanding with more [comprehensive] support for recovery in cloud environments and alternative [virtualization] environments besides VMware."