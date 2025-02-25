Backup vendor Veeam gets an equity stake from Microsoft

Microsoft is expanding its five-year partnership Veeam Software by another year and making an equity investment in the data protection vendor.

The expanded partnership commitment, made public today, brings more AI capabilities to numerous Veeam offerings that protect Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Azure services, said Veeam CEO Anand Eswaran.

The two companies have developed a tight synergy as Veeam was an early developer of Microsoft 365 backup services, said Johnny Yu, an analyst at IDC.

Microsoft's new funding infusion isn't likely a sign that Microsoft is interested in acquisition or greater ownership of Veeam, which remains a private company, Yu said. Instead, Microsoft most likely wants to keep closer tabs on a partner with a significant market share.

"Microsoft and Veeam have this tight partnership and co-dependency," Yu said. "I see the equity investment as having a seat at the table when Veeam makes any big decision."

AI study buddies Veeam and Microsoft signed a five-year strategic partnership deal in February 2024 that added cybersecurity and resiliency capabilities for Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Azure in the new Veeam Data Cloud. According to Eswaran, this expanded partnership will now include jointly developed offerings from the two companies that use Microsoft AI services. These AI additions will be available in Veeam Data Cloud for Microsoft 365, a Microsoft 365 SaaS backup platform; Veeam Data Cloud Vault, a cloud off-site backup service; and a new offering to protect Entra ID, the Azure identity management platform. However, Veeam did not specify exactly how Microsoft's AI capabilities will be implemented. Customers should expect suspicious activity detection, recovery automation, and other services associated with machine learning (ML), Eswaran said. Future developments would likely expand this protection into more generative AI and agentic AI protection services as well, Eswaran said. This includes protecting large langue model (LLM) data, a core component of AI creation. Although other data backup vendors have begun offering GenAI tools and capabilities in their products over the last few years, Veeam has taken a more muted approach towards AI, said Krista Case, an analyst at The Futurum Group. These implementations, such as using ML for threat detection or improper access notices, are common ways data backup companies have integrated AI in the past, she said. It's also a sign that Veeam is trying to avoid "AI washing," where any new release promises AI capabilities. "They haven't been jumping on the AI bandwagon as much as other companies," Case said. "They're trying to be mindful of not AI washing everything." Veeam remains one of the largest data protection vendors in the market by revenue, even after the merger of Cohesity and Veritas last year, Yu said. The overall data protection market, especially for SaaS data, still has significant room to grow as organizations continue to expand operations in the cloud, he said. "There's no indication they've captured the entire market," he said. "There are organizations that don't realize they need third-party data protection for SaaS products."