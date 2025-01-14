Commvault automates Microsoft Active Directory reforestation

Backup specialist Commvault will soon offer automated restoration for Microsoft Active Directory forests, maintaining the complex web of permissions and rules for identity and access following a recovery.

Commvault Cloud Backup and Recovery for Active Directory Enterprise Edition, expected to launch in early 2025, is built off Commvault's existing AD Backup and Recovery capability.

Enterprise Edition, first unveiled in October at the vendor's Shift conference, enables an administrator to recover an AD forest automatically without needing to manually restore permissions and access or perform other user identity actions.

Commvault's latest offering brings needed speed to enterprise AD recovery, according to Krista Case, an analyst at The Futurum Group. AD restorations have become more involved for IT teams since recovery offerings tend to only provide a record of the user data and do not reconstruct the web of software and cloud user permissions, she said.

Businesses cannot afford downtime or data loss for weeks. Krista CaseAnalyst, The Futurum Group

"[Enterprise IT] is becoming more complex and more granular, with multi-hybrid cloud environments adding to that complexity," Case said. "Businesses cannot afford downtime or data loss for weeks. The ability to not only execute recovery, but to test that with automation can help accelerate [the process]."

Commvault Cloud Backup and Recovery for Active Directory Enterprise Edition will be priced per user when it launches, according to the vendor.