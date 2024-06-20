How Amazon's decision to ditch Microsoft Active Directory paid off

When Amazon made the pivotal decision to build its own identity and access management system years ago, it was a costly and somewhat controversial move within the company -- but one that paid off enormously.

At the re:Inforce security conference last week, AWS executives highlighted the company's strong security culture as the primary differentiator for the cloud giant. Executives continually emphasized that AWS's security culture was built up over many years, with consistent focus and steady investments. One such investment was Midway, the company's homegrown and somewhat obscure platform for authenticating Amazon employees.

Several years ago, Amazon made the decision to migrate from Microsoft's Active Directory and build its own IAM system. It wasn't an easy one, according to CJ Moses, vice president and CISO at Amazon. "Everybody hated us because we spent a lot of money and did a lot of stuff that they thought was crazy," Moses said. "And later on, it turned out, we weren't crazy. We might have been paranoid, but good reason."

The validation for the Midway investment came in December 2020 with the discovery of the SolarWinds supply chain attack. FireEye reported a nation-state threat group gained access to SolarWinds' network and placed backdoors in software updates for the company's Orion IT monitoring and management product. The threat group, later revealed to be Russia's APT29 (also known as Cozy Bear and Midnight Blizzard), used the backdoors to breach more than 100 downstream customer organizations, including several federal government agencies.

At the time, Microsoft also issued a security advisory about the SolarWinds attacks that detailed how threat actors gained administrative access to Azure cloud environments by forging SAML tokens using compromised signing certificates. The attacks were the first known exploitation of "Golden SAML," an attack technique discovered by researchers at CyberArk in 2017.

Golden SAML allows attackers with privileged network access to compromise any application or service that supports SAML authentication by forging authentication objects. Attackers can also use the technique to impersonate nearly any identity in the targeted organization and elevate privileges.

While it's not specific to Microsoft, Golden SAML posed significant threats to Microsoft's Active Directory. As detailed by CrowdStrike at an RSA Conference 2021 session, Microsoft's Active Directory Federation Services (ADFS) uses a domain-joined model to authenticate SAML tokes. As a result, one compromised domain administrator account could be used to move laterally to ADFS and access other domains and cloud services such as Microsoft 365 and Azure.