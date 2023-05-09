What is claims-based identity? Claims-based identity is a means of authenticating an end user, application or device to another system in a way that abstracts the entity's specific information while providing data that authorizes it for appropriate and relevant interactions. This authentication method provides user information automatically, so applications do not need to request it of the user and the user doesn't have to provide that information separately for different applications.

Benefits of claims-based identity Claims-based identity offers the following advantages when implementing authentication: Outsourcing authentication. Claims-based identity removes the need for applications to perform authentication tasks, making account management easier by centralizing authentication. Applications are not responsible for user authentication, looking up the details of users' identities, storing user accounts and passwords, or integrating with other identity systems. Additionally, centralizing authentication makes it easier to upgrade applications to stronger authentication methods.

Supporting multiple authentication providers. Claims-based identity enables companies to easily implement different authentication methods using different providers, for example, a Microsoft account, Windows Active Directory (AD) authentication or forms-based authentication for a website. This is done using single sign-on (SSO) to support users who access web services or web applications over the internet, from within the organization or through affiliated organizations.

Supporting federation of identities. Claims-based identity enables external users in one organization to access the network applications of another company using their own identities. Claims-based identity offers more versatility because organizations can create additional attributes as claims on which to base access control.

How claims-based identity works Claims-based identity is one type of identity and access management (IAM), which is a framework for business processes that facilitates the management of digital identities. The framework includes the technology needed to support identity management. Claims are pieces of information about a user that have been packaged, signed into security tokens and sent by an issuer or identity provider to relying party applications through a security token service (STS). The data is then transmitted using a standard method, such as Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML), so that the claims have the same format across multiple authentication sources and applications. Claims-based identity has been incorporated into the Microsoft .NET Framework as part of the Windows Identity Foundation (WIF). WIF is a set of .NET Framework classes for implementing claims-based identity developed to simplify and unify this identity approach for client-server applications and Microsoft Azure cloud applications. A security token service acts as an issuing authority, accepting incoming credentials, validating them and creating a secure token with the list of claims. The tokens are encrypted and sent to an application. It is important that the issuer of the token is a trusted entity, such as Microsoft, Facebook or Google. Microsoft's AD Federation Services (AD FS) is a type of STS. AD FS is a feature of the Windows Server operating system that extends end users' SSO access to applications and systems outside the corporate firewall. AD FS uses a claims-based access control authorization model that involves authenticating users via cookies and SAML.