Centralized vs. decentralized identity management explained

Decentralized identity has been getting attention as a way of addressing the shortcomings of centralized identity. But what does decentralized identity really mean? And how would managing centralized identities differ from managing decentralized identities?

Learn about centralized vs. decentralized identity management, as well as the advantages and disadvantages of each from two viewpoints: organizations that want to verify user identities and individuals that want to access organizations' resources and services.

What is centralized identity? Centralized identity refers to an entity, such as a vendor, employer or educational institution, storing the identity-related information of its users, including personal data and credentials. Identifiers could include usernames, email addresses, government-issued identifiers or other values linked to a person. Nearly every online resource uses centralized identity to confirm claimed identities. Consider company X that manages identity information for its employees and customers. From the company's perspective, the identity data is centralized -- meaning, identity data is all kept in one place that the company fully controls. From an end-user perspective, centralized identity means a user might have dozens or hundreds of distinct identities and credentials across organizations and resources. What is centralized for the organizations is anything but centralized for end users who have to remember each identifier and password. This overload of credentials often results in password reuse and other poor password practices that can lead to identity theft, data breaches and other compromises.

What is decentralized identity? Decentralized identity refers to when individuals have full control over their credentials and personal data, which are stored within a digital wallet. The digital wallet acts as an intermediary and protects the security of the personal data and the privacy of the individual. A decentralized identifier (DID) can be an automatically generated string without any personal information, which further protects the individual's privacy. Decentralized identity gives individuals full control over the credentials or personal information shared with each organization that is verifying their identity. DIDs are effective identifiers because users' credentials and personal information are verified by a third party. For example, consider a person whose DID is a cryptographically signed driver's license credential. To rent a car, the person could authorize the car rental agency to access their credential, which the agency would then verify. Similarly, a person could authorize their wallet to attest they are over 21 years old to an alcoholic beverage company's website. Other types of personal information, such as address, academic degrees, work history, government identifiers and financial account numbers, could also be verified by the digital wallet. Decentralized identity systems are usually blockchain based. Each transaction is recorded in a blockchain holding only the DIDs, not any personal information. Authenticated credentials are also based on cryptographic keys, not passwords, so password management and attacks involving passwords are eliminated.