Druva's enhanced backup aims to fortify user security

Corporate IT shops that battle ransomware need every tool in their quiver to help appraise their environments and identify potential vulnerabilities.

To that end, Druva, a cloud backup service provider, has expanded its cyber resilience portfolio to give backup admins a more granular look at data and security risks and tools to monitor unusual behavior in changes or access. Druva also added the ability to roll back or restore critical data compromised by someone with administrative access. The company also said it plans to provide users with expanded best practices.

Ransomware is a concern for both the cybersecurity side and the data protection and backup side of IT, said Frank Dickson, an analyst at IDC, a Framingham, Mass., market research firm. "One of the things that we found with ransomware is that it's not the ransom that is the expensive part," Dickson said. "It's the impact that you have on operations."

Alleviating pains through better posture Druva's expanded capabilities may help customers see gaps in their data protection and provide them with ways to spot configuration problems and identify common issues. The idea is to make management and reporting easy and actionable, said Brent Ellis, a senior analyst at Forrester Research. Ellis said this may be helpful to customers, but focusing on just backup data is not enough to address a company's overall security posture. The biggest benefit is bidirectional communication with security information and event management products that collect ransomware event data. The bidirectional support enables security teams to address issues faster. "This gives a way to communicate anomalies to security analysts on a platform that they're actually looking at, so there's a chance to limit the blast radius [of an attack] faster," Ellis said.

Looking at backups to paint a secure picture Backup is one of the few components of customer environments that can view all the data that highlights potential exposures, said Stephen Manley, chief technology officer at Druva, which is based in Santa Clara, Calif. This gives customers a holistic picture of their posture. Since Druva is SaaS, it can get an aggregate view of telemetry from its customers and pull best practices from all. This isn't making automatic corrections for customers, like Rubrik said it would with its Security Cloud, Forrester's Ellis said. Instead, Druva gathers information from customers and then shares proactive information. Some customers want or need a certain level of control, and having automatic changes takes that away, Ellis said. The changes Rubrik makes are slight, versus getting suggestions for changes from Druva. This difference won't sway potential customers one way or another, as the two companies are in less direct competition than Metallic and Druva or Cohesity and Druva, Ellis added.