Rubrik's emphasis on security illustrates changing DR strategy

Rubrik made a point of shifting its messaging at Rubrik Forward 2022 to include security, highlighting its use of machine learning and artificial intelligence to help combat ransomware.

During the vendor's first in-person show, Rubrik emphasized its security offerings to customers. It unveiled a rebranding of its data protection platform as Rubrik Security Cloud and talked up its machine learning features, an attempt to recast itself as something other than a pure data protection company.

Ransomware attacks may not be new -- the first dates back to 1989, said Bipul Sinha, co-founder and CEO of Rubrik, in his opening keynote. But in 33 years as business has moved out from behind the on-premises firewall to the cloud, ransomware attacks have gotten more complicated and more frequent.

"There is an attack happening once every 11 seconds," Sinha said, citing a 2021 prediction from Cybersecurity Ventures.

Rubrik is not alone in its push to reimagine itself as a cyber security company. This week in Las Vegas, Veeam also highlighted the merging of backup and security technology.

Fighting ransomware with AI The COVID-19 pandemic opened up new vectors of attack as employees around the world were forced to work from home, Sinha said. But a global pandemic isn't the only event affecting cyber conflicts. Russia's invasion of Ukraine includes cyber warfare, as well as combat. "In three years, cybercrime will cost $10 trillion to the world -- $10 trillion. That's half of the U.S. economy. And if ransomware was a country, it would be the third-largest GDP," Sinha said, again citing a Cybersecurity Ventures study. Sinha said that in the past 30 years, ransomware attacks have continued to change, and defense tactics have had to change along with them. Indeed, cyber criminals have matured and become more business-like, and their attacks have matured, said Wendi Whitmore, senior vice president of Unit 42 at Palo Alto Networks, a threat research and analyst team, during the opening keynote. "[The maturity and growth] have enabled [the attackers]to increase automation," she said. "Not only automation for their activities on the back end, but automation of scanning for new victims." Now, Rubrik is highlighting tools that utilize AI, including its Observability Engine, to help companies fight against cyber attacks. Part of the Rubrik Security Cloud, the Observability Engine uses machine learning to monitor data usage, spot anomalies and start the quarantine process, according to the vendor. "Machine learning [and] artificial intelligence is required for cybersecurity," Sinha said. "Because the volume and variability of attack has gone beyond human comprehension." Johnny Yu, an analyst at IDC, called the application of ML and AI to data protection a necessary step in the fight against bad actors that are using automation and machine learning to refine their attacks. From a criminal enterprise standpoint, they are using automation to identify victims, trawl through systems to find vulnerability points to exploit. The good guys need automation and machine learning to counter that. Johnny YuAnalyst, IDC "From a criminal enterprise standpoint, they are using automation to identify victims, trawl through systems to find vulnerability points to exploit," Yu said. "The good guys need automation and machine learning to counter that." The ML and AI technology Rubrik highlighted isn't completely new to the company; Rubrik's data protection platform already used ML under its covers to monitor backups, Yu said. But during the conference, the vendor put ML, which requires large sets of historical data to train the algorithms appropriately, front and center. "Now they are putting a name on it," Yu said. Yu said he expects Rubrik will continue to build out its AI and ML features and use it as a market differentiator.