Druva debuts fully integrated support for Microsoft Azure

Druva now offers backup services within Microsoft Azure, the first additional embedded cloud that the backup vendor supports beyond AWS.

Druva's Data Security Cloud now supports Azure Storage for Microsoft Azure VMs and Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud VMs, with support for additional services planned in the coming months through a strategic partnership with Microsoft, according to Druva.

DSC is Druva's sole product, sold as a SaaS platform, which provides enterprise data management and backup services including governance and ransomware recovery. The service also offers coverage for SaaS applications including Salesforce and Microsoft 365.

The platform has backed up data exclusively to AWS for all its offerings in the past, but these two additions are the vendor's first foray into multi-cloud support and recovery.

Most enterprises are now using a variety of clouds, either for specific workloads or to have a secondary failover cloud should issues like a ransomware attack arise, said Simon Robinson, an analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group, now part of Omdia.

AWS might be the de facto public cloud provider for many organizations, as it has absorbed almost 30% of the cloud market, but other vendors like Azure and Google Cloud are keeping pace, Robinson said.

"When people said 'public cloud,' they were effectively talking about AWS," Robinson said. "But it's increasingly a two- or three-horse race. Any vendor looking to appeal to the market more broadly must take into account that organizations are using multiple clouds -- either by design or accident."