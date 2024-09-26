Commvault acquisition of Clumio for S3 speaks volumes

Commvault Systems acquired Clumio this week for $47 million, a move that indicates the vendor's push to add depth to its Commvault Cloud platform while providing more evidence of momentum in the data protection and recovery markets.

Clumio provides cloud backup and recovery services with an emphasis on Amazon S3 object storage workloads. It's an underdeveloped area for Commvault, which has historically worked closer with Microsoft Azure, according to Krista Case, an analyst at the Futurum Group.

"It's a move to more quickly tuck these capabilities in than invest in building in-house," she said of the acquisition.

Jerome Wendt, an analyst at Data Center Intelligence Group, echoed Case by saying the acquisition gives Commvault an opportunity to "start selling Clumio tomorrow" to protect large S3 data stores, which are experiencing growth in the enterprise.

"A lot of that is being driven by AI," he said. "Any company using AI or having to use large language models or they're storing a lot of unstructured data … that would be what's driving these workloads."

Not only does the acquisition add specificity for AWS, it also gives Commvault greater access to a faster-growing market segment, according to Phil Goodwin, an analyst at IDC. The analyst firm estimates the backup-as-a-service market will grow at about a 19% compound annual growth rate for the next five years.

"Commvault is currently No. 5 in data replication protection in the marketspace, according to our numbers, so it gives them access to a huge installed base as well as complementary technologies for other workload coverage," he said. "And it's really bidirectional in terms of expanding market opportunity."

Clumio will remain a standalone offering for now and will be integrated into Commvault Cloud "in the coming quarters," according to Param Kumarasamy, vice president of product management at Commvault. Commvault noted the deal will be funded with cash on hand, is not material to its financials and is expected to close in early October.