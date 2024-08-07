Swedish investment firm takes majority stake in Acronis

European investment firm EQT will become the majority shareholder of Acronis.

Acronis founders, executives and the company's existing investors including CVC, Springcoast and BlackRock Private Equity Partners will remain on as significant minority shareholders of the data protection and cybersecurity vendor.

The purchase is expected to close within the first half of 2025. Specific financial details about the transaction were not disclosed. The purchase was made through EQT's investment fund, EQT X.

The EQT deal doesn't follow the traditional model of private investors buying out or venture capitalists buying into a company, said Phil Goodwin, an analyst at IDC. What this means for Acronis' customers remains to be seen, he said, as the same investors and leadership will remain on for the time being.

"The current funding companies are maintaining their minority status," Goodwin said. "Sometimes those founders are shoved out, but it doesn't sound like that's the case here. I'd expect the basic structure to continue."

Company present Acronis, founded in Singapore in 2003, primarily sells a security and backup platform to MSPs with some enterprise customers. The company manages dozens of data centers for the service worldwide. The company also sells an SMB focused cybersecurity and backup platform called Acronis True Image and expanded to endpoint protection services last year. Acronis CEO Ezequiel Steiner said EQT approached Acronis about the shares purchase earlier this year. EQT, which is based in Stockholm, currently supports the existing strategy of the company while Steiner and the other minority shareholders still maintain some control. "Acronis is a profitable company. We didn't need more cash," Steiner said. "We still remain a sizable minority [shareholder group]." He said the company wasn't thinking about launching an IPO before the purchase but is planning for one in the years ahead. The company completed its last funding round in 2022, Steiner said. Product investments for the coming year include further integration of automation and AI services within the platform as well as expansion of the MSP partner network, he said.