Commvault acquires Appranix for recovery automation

Data backup vendor Commvault Systems has acquired Appranix, which specializes in recovering configuration data for cloud applications and network connectivity.

The Appranix platform discovers and maps configurations and data dependencies, such as user access permissions or network connections, and can create immutable vaults of configuration and application data on a separate hyperscaler to be used for automated recovery. This technology will be added to the Commvault Cloud platform in the coming months, according to Commvault. In the meantime, Appranix's services will remain available for sale and supported.

A Commvault spokesperson said the acquisition "would not be material to their financials," but declined to provide specifics. Appranix's 50 employees, including CEO Govind Rangasamy, will join Commvault. Appranix is headquartered in Boston, but most of the team is based in India. Commvault plans to open an office in Coimbatore, India, to support these employees.

Data protection and recovery is difficult for enterprises, said Krista Macomber, an analyst at Futurum Group. In the aftermath of an outage, IT teams have to reconnect resources to applications, where business-critical user permissions and other intricate setup steps can drag out a recovery time, she said. Automating parts of that process within a backup offering should help curb those headaches.

"Getting your entire application stack up and running [after an outage] is a laborious and complex process," Macomber said. "If this can become an extension of tools already in use, this could make life easier for IT operations."