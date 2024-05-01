Commvault adds Cleanroom Recovery for ransomware attacks

Commvault now offers an automated infrastructure and data restoration cloud service to keep enterprise operations humming in case of a cyberattack.

Commvault Cleanroom Recovery, now generally available, offers a testing and failover service for Commvault Cloud customers to automate recovery using tertiary data copies stored in the vendor's Air Gap Protect vault service.

Cleanroom Recovery enables users to create a secure, isolated cloud environment to avoid further infection during an attack or to test a response with orchestration capabilities for recovery. Users can also avoid paying for infrastructure maintenance and uptime when the service is not in use.

Enterprises have always been able to create and maintain additional production environments for ransomware recovery, said Jerome Wendt, founder and analyst at Data Center Intelligence Group. Those environments, however, can quickly run up a tab if active in the cloud or use data center resources on premises, he said.

Enterprises might choose to rely on checklists or action plans rather than spending the money to test the infrastructure, he added. Having the ability to create those environments as needed and place storage needs for the infrastructure in the hands of a third party could differentiate Commvault's offering from other backup vendors.

"As much as companies may say they want to be practicing [for ransomware], they're not." Wendt said. "Most companies just don't have the response. They're in firefighting mode [following an attack] and looking for someone to help put out a fire more quickly."

Hit the showers If a customer's backup environment becomes infected, Cleanroom Recovery creates a read-only copy of the customer's control plane within the Commvault Cloud SaaS environment. The service then uses vault data from Air Gap Protect to create a new, isolated environment within Microsoft Azure. Data within this service is portable and can replicate workloads to on-premises data centers as well as to Azure, AWS, Google Cloud and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, according to the vendor. Additionally, Cleanroom Recovery includes an integration with Microsoft Defender to scan data for threats. The vendor also plans to integrate technology from its Appranix acquisition earlier this month to expedite cloud application recovery. Unlike disaster recovery offerings, such as HPE's Zerto, Cleanroom Recovery does not prioritize short recovery point objectives (RPO) and recovery time objectives (RTO), according to Tim Zonca, vice president of portfolio marketing at Commvault. Rushing to meet a certain recovery objective could compromise the process, he said, as corrupted data or infrastructure might still exist in the environment. Instead, customers can test their recovery plans within Cleanroom Recovery at no additional charge. Implementation of an environment into production will likely incur some infrastructure costs, Zonca said. "Those [RPOs and RTOs] aren't relevant within a cyberattack scenario, as you can't trust the data," he said. "What we haven't set up [Cleanroom Recovery] for is super-fast recovery. If you're too hasty and recover too fast, you can make matters worse." The Cleanroom Recovery service is available to Commvault Cloud software and SaaS customers, according to the vendor. It's priced by each 10 TB of data maintained within Air Gap Protect.