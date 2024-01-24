NCSC says AI will increase ransomware, cyberthreats

While ransomware activity is already surging, a new National Cyber Security Centre report assessed that the threat will only increase globally over the next year as AI improves phishing and other threat actor techniques.

On Wednesday, the U.K.'s NCSC published the report, titled "The Near-Term Impact of AI on the Cyber Threat," that detailed potentially alarming trends for ransomware and overall cyberthreats beginning in 2025 and beyond. The report is based on an NCSC assessment that combines classified intelligence, industry knowledge, academic material and open source data from the U.K. government as well as international partners.

The report, which informs U.K. government policies, determined that AI tools could help attackers develop malware and exploits more efficiently and carry out more effective phishing campaigns. Improvements generated through AI could increase risks across the threat landscape, though the report highlighted ransomware, which is already a persistent problem.

The number of ransomware attacks skyrocketed last year. For example, a threat report by NCC Group tracked an 84% increase between 2022 and 2023.

"Phishing, typically aimed either at delivering malware or stealing password information, plays an important role in providing the initial network accesses that cyber criminals need to carry out ransomware attacks or other cyber crime. It is therefore likely that cyber criminal use of available AI models to improve access will contribute to the global ransomware threat in the near term," the NCSC wrote in the report.

The NCSC predicted that by 2025, generative AI (GenAI) and large language models would make it more difficult for cybersecurity professionals of all levels to identify phishing emails and social engineering attempts that, for example, call for password resets. While other vendors such as Splunk found that those tools don't improve the efficacy of spear phishing emails, the NCSC assessed that GenAI would make it easier for threat actors to craft emails with fewer grammar and spelling mistakes.

The report predicted that spear phishing and other social engineering threats would not only remain but increase as AI models evolve, providing a "significant uplift" for the capabilities for novice and less skilled threat actors.

"AI will almost certainly make cyber attacks against the UK more impactful because threat actors will be able to analyse exfiltrated data faster and more effectively, and use it to train AI models," the report said.

Predictions and key judgments in the NCSC's assessment are based on its Professional Head of Intelligence Assessment "probability yardstick," which includes a likelihood range from "remote" to "almost certain."