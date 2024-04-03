Enterprise Kubernetes and container storage a work in progress

A decade after the introduction of the Kubernetes container platform, enterprise IT infrastructure teams are still conflicted on how to support the popular orchestrator compared with traditional IT needs.

Adopting Kubernetes for the enterprise has continued to vex infrastructure teams due to the lack of mature management tools and products available on the market. These tools for supporting enterprise demands should include persistent storage, backups and automation, according to storage industry analysts.

An IDC report last fall defined infrastructure supporting Kubernetes as "container data management," which is a separate set of needs for containers among infrastructure teams compared with DevOps or platform engineering demands. Other analysts believe that the specifics of the proposed definition are up for debate, but there is a need for enterprise tools to support development efforts without micromanagement or slowing development pipelines.

The duties of supporting container infrastructure in the enterprise fall on physical storage and VM specialists, said Johnny Yu, an analyst at IDC and co-author of the "Worldwide Container Data Management 2023 Vendor Assessment" report.

"There isn't even a standard industry term for what the IT operations teams are doing," Yu said. "[They] don't care about how Kubernetes actually works. [They] just know there's a new environment [they] need to set up for these applications to run."

Hierarchy of container needs The IDC report defined container data management products as those that focus on containers exclusively, data management capabilities such as disaster recovery and migration capabilities, as well as container storage management for persistent data access. Handling these needs shouldn't require storage administrators to become experts on Kubernetes or other container platforms, Yu said. Instead, a certain level of abstraction of Kubernetes storage or system demands into commonly used infrastructure terminology and software is sought among these customers. DevOps, which focuses on software development, and platform engineering, which focuses on creating abstracted resources for developers, have different needs compared with IDC's proposed container data management. Container storage and container data protection aren't differentiated as they are in the traditional storage, according to the report, as "the container market is not yet at a point where this separation is necessary, nor are most customers actively seeking it." Specific products that IDC highlighted as meeting its definition for container data management include Portworx by Pure Storage, NetApp's container storage offerings and SUSE's Longhorn. Others mentioned included Veritas, IBM, Veeam and Catalogic. The earlier days of container adoption by developers caught many storage administrators off guard, and they now have very complex and interconnected systems of applications to support. These early container applications might have used open source software such as Velero to dip into Kubernetes technology, Yu said, but these apps have escalated into mission-critical workloads requiring proper data management. "When there's a new technology, there's an idea of implement and deploy first to take advantage of it, and ask questions later," Yu said. "As [enterprises are] stepping into [containers], they really need to plan ahead and see what their roadmap is for the next three to five years."