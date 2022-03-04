Pure Storage enables healthcare org's cloud Kubernetes

CHG Healthcare Services, a medical staffing firm based in Midvale, Utah, handles requests to connect hospitals and medical facilities with doctors and nurses for temporary or long-term coverage akin to a concierge service.

Lately, however, CHG Healthcare's professional clients have asked for the ability to factor in their transport, schedules and other daily tasks on their own with self-service apps.

Reed Glauser, director of platform engineering at CHG Healthcare, saw the shift in demand as an opportunity to modernize infrastructure and prepare future development for new client-facing applications.

Glauser and his team adopted Kubernetes through the managed AWS Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) to develop applications that can keep pace with technology demands, be widely deployed and save on cloud storage costs. He also chose Portworx by Pure Storage for persistent Kubernetes storage and uses Portworx PX-Backup service to create persistent volume backups.

Future proofing Today, applications to connect medical professionals to healthcare facilities are used by CHG employees only, but Glauser said there's opportunity to develop these applications further for doctors and nurses to use themselves. Reaching that point will require creating the infrastructure today, Glauser said, along with understanding what services and data CHG should offer clients, such as open scheduling times or nearby hotels, through future apps. Reed Glauser Reed Glauser "We need more applications to track data because [if a client is] on assignment at a hospital, what does that look like," he said. "The apps we develop are internal because of that business pattern we had of focusing on the concierge service. I think we'll see that digital side grow." To Glauser, Kubernetes containers made sense to develop cloud-focused applications that could run across many devices from smartphones to PCs while avoiding on-premises data center sprawl. That also means adopting an infrastructure-as-code strategy to enable developers and ITOps teams to manage and provision resources within coding software. The stateless nature of Kubernetes storage requires connecting apps to persistent storage via code. "We really try to focus on infrastructure-as-code, using [HashiCorp] Terraform specifically," he said. "[We're able to use] these different cloud providers and develop our code in a way that we just have variables we can shift." He noted many developers and engineers he's worked with have experience with Kubernetes, which enables CHG's technology teams to maintain functionality while making rapid changes and iterating. "You can move within those [Kubernetes] guardrails and you can move as quickly as you like, which increases your developer experience, your happiness, et cetera, to really develop good code overall," he said.