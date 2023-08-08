Rubrik acquires Laminar for cloud security, data visibility

Data backup and cybersecurity vendor Rubrik has acquired Laminar Security, a cloud data security provider.

The Laminar platform will add new capabilities for data visibility and security to customer cloud and data lake environments, according to Rubrik executives. Rubrik, which has been trying to shed its data backup beginnings and recently rebranded itself as a cybersecurity vendor, already provides visibility into customer data centers and SaaS environments, in addition to data backup and vaulting capabilities.

Details, including costs and plans for Laminar's almost 50 employees, were not disclosed. The acquisition is expected to close next week.

The Laminar offices, based in Tel Aviv, Israel, will become a new R&D center for Rubrik, which also operates R&D facilities in Bengaluru, India, and Palo Alto, Calif.

Data backup vendors will need to grow the diversity of their data protection portfolios to keep up with the diversity of environments customers are using, said Krista Macomber, an analyst at Futurum Group. Companies are relying on uncompromised backups as a core component of cyber-recovery as well as to identify what data might be vulnerable to attack.

"Understanding, monitoring and taking steps to improve the security posture will only continue to become more important, especially as backup data and tools are increasingly targeted by attackers," Macomber said.