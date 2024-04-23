Veeam acquires Coveware for incident response capabilities

Veeam quietly acquired Coveware, an incident response vendor, late last month. Veeam declined to disclose the cost of the acquisition, but representatives said it is interested in keeping the two companies and associated technologies separate for the time being.

The rebranded Coveware by Veeam will have integrations with the Veeam Cyber Secure program, a white glove cyber recovery service, according to the vendor.

Coveware provides comprehensive cyber incident response services including ransomware negotiations, auditing and damage assessments. The company created Recon and Unidecrypt, two proprietary software packages for cost analysis and ransomware decryption, respectively.

The purchase bolsters Veeam's cyber recovery capabilities, according to Christophe Bertrand, an analyst at TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group. Cyber recovery is the next market frontier for backup and disaster recovery vendors, he said, as enterprises rely on data backups to recover from ransomware attacks and ensure business continuity.

"Disaster recovery is dead," Bertrand said. "It's now cyber recovery. The backup and recovery vendors are repositioning themselves as cyber resilience vendors."

Prior to Coveware, Veeam's most recent acquisition was Kasten in 2020 for Kubernetes backup services.

Ounce of prevention Veeam intends to keep the two companies separate in technology for the foreseeable future, according to Dave Russell, vice president of enterprise strategy at Veeam. This separation will enable the two companies to meet different customer needs, with Veeam focused on backups and Coveware providing incident insights and recovery, he added. "[Veeam doesn't] want to be in the [incident] response business. We want to be in the prevention business," Russell said. He added Veeam doesn't intend to bolt on Coveware to the Veeam Data Platform, its flagship data protection and backup suite, offering a hybrid cloud management console. Veeam's 450,000 customers provide a massive audience for Coveware's research, according to Bill Siegel, CEO and co-founder of Coveware. Companies can avoid the effects of most ransomware attacks if they follow best practices and have a recovery plan in place, Siegel said. Integrating Coveware's knowledge and technology into Veeam's Data Platform should help provide continuity services that minimize downtime, he said. "The limitation we had prior to this was getting the word out there about how to defend yourself against ransomware," Siegel said. "The reality is most ransomware attacks are entirely preventable. You may not prevent everything but you're going to pinch the level of disruption."