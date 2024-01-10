Ransomware prevention a focus for storage stewards in 2024

Ransomware's ongoing threat to enterprise data will remain top of mind for IT teams in 2024, a continuation of a similar trend seen throughout last year, including for storage admins looking to remain vigilant against attacks.

Analyst and vendor surveys found that IT departments are struggling against tight budgets, massive data sprawls and increasingly sophisticated attacks, which make predicting ransomware's impact difficult.

Many enterprises are now working under the assumption that they could become compromised, according to storage and data protection analysts. Organizations are looking to preempt attacks through greater cybervigilance of data storage and backups, including the use of generative AI (GenAI) and machine learning, along with increased user education.

These are repeats of concerns and potential solutions about ransomware from last year, said Christophe Bertrand, an analyst at TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG). Enterprises behind on their cybersecurity practices likely also lag in recovery capabilities as the line between security and backup continues to blur.

"Guess what, not much has changed," he said. "A year later and we're still in the same pretty unhappy situation. While the problem may be better understood, it's not being solved."

Survey says: Pay the ransom Companies suffer almost daily from ransomware attacks, according to ESG's November 2023 survey. Organizations that fall victim to an attack will likely pay the ransom and some will pay more than the initial demand, according to survey results. Of the 600 respondents, only 22% said they had not experienced any attempted or successful ransomware attacks in the last year. Around 29% said they experienced sporadic attacks in the last 12 months, while 11% claimed they experienced attempts daily. "The problem is it's very pervasive," Bertrand said, adding that these attacks come in a variety of methods and are difficult to stop after an initial infection. "It's a perfect combination of issues. You don't know what, when, and you don't know how [to respond]. That's the nature of the issue." [Ransomware is] still a very healthy business for cybercriminals. Christophe BertrandAnalyst, Enterprise Strategy Group More than half, 52%, of 354 respondents reported that successful attacks were contained to specific business functions and limited data sets, but 23% indicated that they suffered a broad and extensive attack across the entire company. Top targets for these attacks included IT infrastructure, storage systems and networks. Regulated data, which can contain personally identifiable information, and infrastructure configuration data were the most frequently affected data sets. Around 56% said their organizations agreed to pay a ransom to regain access to systems or data following an attack. In another question, 57% of 200 respondents said they paid more than the initial ransom demand. Only 16% of the 354 respondents said they could recover 100% of all affected data following the attack, with 42% saying they typically recovered more than 75% of what they'd lost. "It's still a very healthy business for cybercriminals," Bertrand said.