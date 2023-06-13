Ctera's Ransom Protect update helps guard file system

The latest update to Ctera's global file system wants to keep the ransomware barbarians at the enterprise gates -- far away from data and backup systems.

The new Ctera Ransom Protect update will add new security features to customer file systems, including behavioral anomaly detection, recovery with snapshots, and a management dashboard for alters and incidents.

New Ransom Protect capabilities will be free and generally available through an update in July, according to Ctera executives. The vendor sells file gateway technologies that cache enterprise-critical data on premises for faster access and tier colder data to cheaper object storage in public and private clouds.

As ransomware prevention continues to dominate the IT buying conversation, file systems should attempt to prevent attacks and system takeovers, which might affect backups, according to Ray Lucchesi, founder and president of Silverton Consulting.

"Backups are after the fact," Lucchesi said. "By that time, it's too late. You could still recover, but your system is toast. Hopefully, [Ctera's offering] could detect it or flag it before it has a massive effect on your data."

Adding more monitoring and messaging systems can lead to alert fatigue for security and storage administrators or affect system performance, but IT buyers are looking for every possible layer of defense against ransomware that they can get, he said.

"It takes processing power to [run security processes]," Lucchesi said. "High-performance systems can't do this sort of thing because it takes too much time. Doing this sort of thing can add overhead."

Holding the line New Ransom Protect capabilities will be added into the Ctera Portal, the vendor's data management system that oversees employee devices or filer appliances at remote data centers. Behavioral anomalies among users or files are spotted using machine learning, which expands detection beyond scanning for specific ransomware signatures. Examples of anomalies include significant changes to a set of files within a short amount of time or a user initiating changes to files in a way that is out of character. A new Ransom Protect dashboard within the Ctera console adds monitoring capabilities, incident logging and a list of blocked users. Recovery services include rollback to snapshots pulled from immutable and air-gapped cloud storage. A view of the Ctera Ransom Protect dashboard. The new capabilities help harden the Ctera file system, which is used for primary storage, against ransomware attacks, separate from a user's existing backup or security software, according to Oded Nagel, CEO at Ctera. The vendor has provided recovery services for customers including immutable snapshots, but customer interest and the increasing devastation of cyber attacks had the vendor consider new ways of protecting its platform and expediting recoveries. "We're doing [recoveries] on a weekly basis," Nagel said. "We help our customers recover, but if you have a global file system with 1 billion files, it'll take a while." Future updates for Ransom Protect will include additional ransomware attack prevention as well as greater connections to security services through APIs.