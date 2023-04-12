Cohesity, Microsoft Azure bring OpenAI to backup software

Cohesity has entered a deeper partnership with Microsoft Azure to bring the capabilities of OpenAI into the vendor's backup software.

The new partnership also brings Cohesity's backup-as-a-service and data protection offerings into the Azure cloud platform, giving multi-cloud customers a choice between hyperscaler titans Azure and AWS.

Cohesity plans to integrate its existing machine learning and pattern recognition capabilities into chatbots and other technologies from OpenAI, a generative AI vendor now in the cultural zeitgeist due to its ChatGPT and Dall-E tools.

Cohesity said specific use cases for OpenAI integrations include detecting abnormal user behavior within a backup environment and turning speech or text into statistical graphs on demand, among others.

"This isn't AI washing -- this is AI-based [data] searching," said Sanjay Poonen, CEO and president at Cohesity, during a press briefing.

Microsoft is helping to keep the lights on at OpenAI with a multibillion-dollar investment over the coming years to grow the company and its technology.

But backup market experts have mixed opinions on how introducing generative AI will improve the experience for IT staff.

The desire to chase a new technology before it's fully vetted for the enterprise is a common trait among backup vendors, said Naveen Chhabra, analyst at Forrester Research. Backups themselves fill an important, if unsexy, niche within the data center that can be diluted if companies overvalue new tools unrelated to backups and restores, he said.

The early nature of generative AI as developed by OpenAI, which has yet to find enterprise adoption beyond experimental uses, only compounds this market chase, Chhabra said.

"No one knows the problem, but trusts AI for its solution," he said. "Backup vendors altogether are running too far ahead to adopt the latest and shiniest feature on the market, but they're leaving the basic capabilities of the market unaddressed."

Azure dreams Cohesity DataProtect, its backup-as-a-service offering, now supports Microsoft 365 data and the ability to back up to Azure. DataProtect and other Cohesity products, such as Cohesity Data Cloud and Cohesity Cloud Services, now also support integrations with Microsoft Sentinel, a security information and event management platform; Azure Active Directory, an identification and multifactor authentication service; and Microsoft Purview, a data intelligence platform accessible to Cohesity customers through a BigID partnership. Cohesity FortKnox, a SaaS cybervaulting tool, will also come to Azure in the coming months and is currently available in preview. FortKnox previously backed up data strictly to AWS like Cohesity's other products. New compatibility with Azure brings Cohesity closer to addressing the real-world demands of customers that operate in multiple clouds, said Phil Goodwin, research vice president at IDC. Goodwin said Cohesity's partnership with Azure is a deeper integration than its reseller agreement with IBM, which was unveiled last month. More backup vendors will make the effort to natively support multi-cloud environments in the years to come, he added. "They haven't picked one camp or the other -- they're trying to serve both," Goodwin said. "We're seeing an expansion of [vendors] addressing multi-cloud."