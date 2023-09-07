Cohesity adds AI to its support portal for backups

Data backup SaaS vendor Cohesity is using its Turing AI capabilities to help customers resolve backup management issues without the need for additional support.

The vendor is championing the model as an example of how data backups can be used to generate data lakes for AI modeling and training, with this model in particular enabling Cohesity customers to self-triage common support issues.

Cohesity ultimately wants its customers to use the AI capabilities and connections its building to bring backup data into AI training workloads. But storage and AI experts warn that backups aren't the most efficient or most reliable datasets for AI app development.

Data used to train AI models tends to need filtering and categorization, typically done in a data lakehouse, said Randy Kerns, an analyst at Futurum Group. Backups will need to have metadata and other metrics applied to them, leading to a slower throughput for training, he said.

Backups used as training data could also be hindered by vendor specificity, as they are commonly formatted for a vendor's software.

"When you want to use the data for training or testing AI, you have to massage it," Kerns said. "Operationally, [backups are] probably not the best way to use that. You want to deal with the [original] source."

Helpline without the wait The new Cohesity Support Experience enables customers to access an AI support and remediation chatbot, connecting backup admins to technical articles based on error codes or specific questions. The chatbot eliminates the need for customers to file a support ticket with Cohesity, as questions which stump the system are automatically filed into a ticketing queue to connect with a human support agent. Cohesity Support Experience, built on Cohesity Turing AI, adds self-service capabilities to common backup software issues. The service, which is now available free for all Cohesity customers, serves as the testing ground for Cohesity Turing AI capabilities and as a use case customers can build from, said Greg Statton, data and AI specialist for the CTO office at Cohesity. "Our main goal is to help our customers reduce time to resolution," Statton said. "We're not trying to say we're a one-trick pony with AI. … We're going to create applications on top of [the Turing capabilities], absolutely." The vendor trumpeted generative AI partnerships with Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud earlier this year and plans to implement additional AI capabilities using API connections and tools in its SaaS Cohesity Data Cloud platform. Since the Cohesity Data Cloud Platform is already storing and providing an overview of customer data and supports common requirements for AI training such as metadata tagging, role access control to limit user interference and finding siloed data, according to Statton. "What matters is the data," Statton said. "These models are going to become commodity. It's the data an enterprise has that can be used by these models safely and securely. That's the next [development]."