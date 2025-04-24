Cyber resilience now a top priority for backup platforms

Backup platforms are evolving to improve cyber resilience, ranging from SaaS application data protection to AI data security and even attack simulations.

Many enterprises cannot tolerate much downtime, said Krista Case, an analyst at The Futurum Group. SaaS applications such as Microsoft 365, Google Workspace and others are just as vital for day-to-day operations as databases or other enterprise applications, though many customers might not realize that their data is not protected by the provider.

Cyberattacks continue to evolve to attack not only the data itself, but services that are interconnected to backups like networking and security, she said. Backup vendors will likely see a receptive market even as IT spending grows more cautious.

"We're living in a world where the acceptable level of downtime is getting smaller and smaller," Case said. "Every IT dollar is still scrutinized, [but] cyberattacks have made backup a very prevalent executive board discussion, so there is more of a willingness to spend where necessary."

SaaS backup Many SaaS application buyers assume that application data is protected by the vendor, but this is not the case, Case said. As the importance of SaaS applications has grown, enterprises are looking for SaaS backup products. While more popular SaaS apps are protected by major platforms, such as Microsoft 365 or Salesforce, there are likely hundreds of smaller or industry-specific SaaS apps lacking protection, according to Case. SaaS defense specialists such as HYCU and Keepit are two backup vendors focused on expanding that SaaS coverage specifically to tackle cyberattacks through capabilities like anomaly detection. "It's the convergence of two trends: a rise in SaaS applications [in the enterprise] and the need to fold [SaaS data] into the data protection infrastructure and strategy," Case said. Today, HYCU released R-Shield, a new service available to all R-Cloud customers, to provide more comprehensive cyber-resilience capabilities to SaaS backup data. Capabilities available at launch include anomaly detection with security information and event management integration, immutable backups and clean copy validation, according to HYCU. Other new capabilities in R-Shield that aren't often seen in SaaS backup services include accessing read-only data stored within HYCU backups should a SaaS app go offline and data isolation to limit resource visibility only to credentialed users, Case said. HYCU's R-Cloud platform provides backup services for popular SaaS applications, but also offers a common API and data discovery capabilities to connect with less popular SaaS applications to back up data in a common object format. Keepit, another SaaS backup service, also plans to offer new anomaly detection capabilities by May 2025. Keepit aims to expand into hundreds of applications, each with specific configurations, within the next three years, according to the vendor. It plans to add seven new SaaS applications in 2025, including Jira, Bamboo, Okta, Confluence, DocuSign, Miro and Slack. Adding anomaly detection into SaaS backup platforms shows that these vendors are taking evolving cybersecurity threats seriously, said Jerome Wendt, founder and CEO at the Data Center Intelligence Group. Anomaly detection, however, is still a relatively nascent technology for finding issues, Wendt said. Those services need to survey the data estate of customers for a while before understanding what constitutes a proper attack, where the attack might be coming from and what's causing the issue. "Anomaly detection is still within its infancy, and it varies from provider to provider," Wendt said. "[But SaaS data] is a target-rich environment for hackers and insider threats."