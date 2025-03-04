Roman Milert - Fotolia
The ultimate guide to SaaS backup
Software-as-a-service applications are everywhere these days. But do you know where your SaaS backups are?
Software as a service has fundamentally changed how businesses operate. However, critical SaaS data is vulnerable without a backup strategy in place.
IT professionals use SaaS applications for their convenience, scalability and efficiency. By providing cloud-based applications that eliminate the need for costly infrastructure, SaaS enables organizations to enhance productivity and streamline operations.
However, a critical misconception persists: Many users and smaller companies believe that SaaS data is automatically backed up and protected by default. In reality, ensuring SaaS data security and recoverability requires a proactive approach.
This comprehensive guide will explore the importance of SaaS backup, the challenges businesses face and the best strategies to implement a strong backup strategy.
What is SaaS backup?
SaaS data is generated using cloud-based applications. Unlike data stored on-premises, SaaS data is typically managed through third-party services tailored for cloud applications. Major providers include Google Workspace, Microsoft 365 and Salesforce.
SaaS backup is the process of creating and storing copies of that data. This enables users to safeguard SaaS data from accidental deletion, cyberthreats or system failures. Contrary to what some organizations might think, however, backing up SaaS data is largely the user's responsibility.
Why is backing up SaaS data important?
A common misconception is that SaaS providers automatically back up all customer data, but that is not the case. Most providers operate under a shared responsibility model, meaning they focus on infrastructure security while users are responsible for protecting their own data.
Organizations should check existing SaaS provider agreements to determine the company's policy on backups and data retention. Many SaaS providers only retain deleted files for a limited period.
In addition to varying policies, SaaS vendors might face gaps in protection and unforeseen issues. A well-structured SaaS backup strategy ensures businesses can quickly recover lost data, help ensure continuity of business and meet regulatory requirements.
Businesses face several risks if they do not have a proper backup strategy in place for SaaS data:
- Human error. Someone might accidentally delete or overwrite important files.
- Cyberthreats. Ransomware attacks, phishing schemes and insider threats pose significant risks to business data.
- Compliance requirements. Many regulations mandate data retention and protection, such as GDPR.
- Service downtime. If a SaaS provider experiences downtime, businesses might lose temporary access to critical data. Planned or unplanned, most vendors experience downtime.
Best practices for backing up SaaS data
Even with a standard backup strategy in place, protecting SaaS data is complex. Having a secondary copy of the data is good practice, but that comes with its own considerations. These copies of data might fall under data sovereignty requirements and concerns around personally identifiable information. If the data in SaaS applications is sensitive, it brings with it very strict requirements on how and where the organization stores the backups of that data as well.
Ultimately, businesses must take ownership of their SaaS data protection. A well-defined data protection strategy includes the following:
- Implementing third-party backup tools. Dedicated backup tools ensure that data is regularly saved and easily recoverable.
- Defined retention policies. Organizations must establish clear guidelines for data retention and storage duration, for all data backups.
- Employee training. Educating staff on best practices helps prevent accidental deletions and enhances data security awareness.
- Strong data management. A thorough understanding of the data and its requirements is critical to backing up those files without having gaps or defying regulatory compliance.
Stuart Burns is a virtualization expert at a Fortune 500 company. He specializes in VMware and system integration with additional expertise in disaster recovery and systems management. Burns received vExpert status in 2015.
