How often should you back up your data? Answers vary

Arguably one of the most important questions in the data protection arena is: How often should you conduct data backups?

Anyone looking for a cut-and-dried approach won't like how murky trying to answer that question can be. The short version is that it depends how much data you or your company can afford to lose.

That might sound vague, but the truth is that backup frequency is different for just about every individual or organization. Depending on legal, financial and regulatory requirements, ideal backup frequency can be days or even hours.

An individual working alone could likely get by with a daily off-premises backup, since the most work that could be lost due to a failure would be one day's worth. Not ideal, but not a disaster. At the other end of the scale is a business that cannot afford to lose more than four hours' worth of data. Organizations that deal with financial transactions, customer details and other sensitive data must conduct far more frequent backups.

Most organizations use a recovery point objective (RPO) to decide backup frequency. RPO dictates how close to the current point in time the company's restored data should be after data restoration.

A company using a single weekly backup could result in a worst-case scenario of losing a full working week of data. The repercussions would be disastrous, and according to a study conducted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, about one-quarter of companies that experience a significant disaster go out of business.

There might be no single answer to the question of how often to back up data, but there is no doubt that it must be done regularly. Automation and other data backup methods can help.