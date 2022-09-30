What are some SAP HANA backup options available today?

SAP HANA is a relational database that resides in memory. Backup admins should use caution when choosing a SAP HANA backup tool because it works differently than most standard databases. It's therefore critical to ensure that any SAP HANA backup tool is approved by SAP.

Although SAP HANA is an in-memory database, it uses persistent storage just like any other database. Otherwise, SAP HANA would be vulnerable to power failures. As such, the first best practice is to decide what needs to be backed up.

Like most modern databases, HANA divides persistent storage into two areas: the data area and the log area. The data area contains all data volumes -- with one data volume per service -- and each data volume contains both the data and the undo log entries for the associated service.

The log area contains all log volumes, and there is a log volume for each service. Each log volume contains log segments, which, in turn, store redo log entries. Log segments can be overwritten once they're backed up.

Here are several options for SAP HANA backup.

File system backup File system backups protect only the current data, as opposed to the entire data area, and perform block-level consistency checks. However, file system backups place a load on the network, so it's necessary to monitor the file system fill level.

Data snapshots Backup admins can create or roll back to snapshots very quickly, which makes them a popular backup option when speed is a priority. Another SAP HANA backup option is to create a data snapshot. Backup admins can create or roll back to snapshots very quickly, which makes them a popular backup option when speed is a priority. However, the more snapshots the system takes the more resources it consumes, so organizations should use them judiciously. Snapshots aren't the same as normal backups. They're a point-in-time copy of the system, so while they're an important element of a backup strategy, they're not a replacement.