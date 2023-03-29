SIOS looks to boost SAP HANA automated replication

SIOS Technology's latest release aims to maintain high availability for SAP HANA databases, even when backup database clusters are out of commission.

LifeKeeper for Linux version 9.7, the latest update of the company's high-availability software for database on Linux, adds multitarget replication capabilities of up to four nodes for SAP HANA databases. LifeKeeper previously offered support for multitarget replication of up to three nodes. Other databases supported by LifeKeeper include SAP's MaxDB, Microsoft's SQL Server and Oracle Database. The new version of LifeKeeper is now generally available.

Uptime through high availability failover and recovery applications is paramount to avoid downtime for enterprise applications built on SAP HANA, an in-memory database, said Peter Rutten, an analyst at IDC.

"These databases tend to be mission critical for the enterprises that run them. If it goes down, the business is severely affected," he said. "It became too complicated to a point as a lot of [disaster recovery features] are built in. SIOS is one of the few [vendors] that [delivers] high availability both on premises and in the cloud. SIOS is building atop the high availability within SAP HANA."

Existing SAP HANA recovery services assume the user is willing to connect their databases to a cloud service for managed recovery or engage with a more complicated preparation phase using scripting and open-source software, Rutten said. SIOS Technology brings automation to the scripting process.