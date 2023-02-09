Cohesity's 7.0 update adds protections against rogue admins

The latest update to the Cohesity Data Cloud data management and backup platform adds better safeguards against malicious actors and granular file recovery. It also introduces AWS cold storage as a backup target.

Data Cloud, formerly known as DataPlatform, combines a half-dozen services from Cohesity for file and object data protection, including FortKnox, a data vaulting service within AWS; DataProtect, the primary backup and recovery software; and DataHawk, threat detection and incident analysis software.

Capabilities added in this update would normally be in the security team's job description. But these are increasingly becoming the domain of data protection specialists, according to Phil Goodwin, research vice president at IDC.

The shift is reasonable as continued cyberattacks against organizations through ransomware make the security and recovery of data just as important as protecting the technology infrastructure itself, Goodwin said.

Cohesity competes alongside major backup vendors like Dell Technologies, Veeam, Veritas and Commvault, he said. All are moving into a cybersecurity space either with their own technology or through vendor partnerships.

"Traditional [disaster recovery] is inadequate for cyber recovery purposes. There are fundamental differences," Goodwin said. "We're seeing a rapid expansion [of cyber recovery tools]."

Air gapping the human element Cohesity Data Cloud 7.0 distributes its new capabilities across the platform's available services with hardened security safeguards and management insights into data access frequency or storage location. Data growth is the only statistic we have on the future. It's a real pain for users solving that issue. Christophe BertrandPractice director, Enterprise Strategy Group Cohesity's security features can now split up management keys within an organization across several administrators or with Cohesity support staff, which requires multiple individuals to authorize actions such as deleting backups, according to the vendor. New automated key management system (KMS) failover capabilities let organizations change to another KMS system in case the original is compromised. Eliminating the need to manually failover during a ransomware attack or other recovery challenge eliminates at least one headache faced by data backup specialists, according to Randy Kerns, senior strategist and analyst at Evaluator Group. "To do it manually when there is a KMS issue is a pain and requires the right people be available," Kerns said. "It just takes time." Organizations can also wrangle savings from their backups with new cold storage options in FortKnox. The software previously saved backups to traditional tiers of Amazon S3 storage. Now backups can be saved in the cheaper and slower access of AWS S3 Glacier. Data in these colder storage tiers still needs to be protected, Goodwin cautioned. Simply moving to a cloud archive won't provide immunity from ransomware attacks. "A mistake a lot of organizations make is [thinking] an archive tier in the cloud is the same as an air gap. It's not," Goodwin said.